|
11.05.2022 09:40:00
Presentation from Bilia’s Capital Markets Day
Bilia had yesterday afternoon a Capital Markets Day in Stockholm. Present was representation from institutional investors, financial analysts and media. The Capital Market Day included a strategic and operational update by Per Avander, CEO of Bilia, together with other members of the Group Management. The focus was initiatives within and around the Service Business, electrification and our circular business model, and how they jointly contribute to Bilia’s future.
Attached to this press release, please find the presentation material used at the Capital Markets Day.
Gothenburg, May 11, 2022
Bilia AB (publ)
For information please contact:
Carl Fredrik Ewetz, Investor Relations, +46 (0)10 497 07 73, carl.fredrik.ewetz@bilia.se
Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se
Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se
Facts about the Bilia Group
Bilia is one of Europe’s largest car dealers with a leading position within service and sales of cars, transport vehicles and trucks. Bilia has about 150 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Luxembourg and Belgium. Bilia sells cars of the brand Volvo, BMW, Toyota,
Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Porsche, Nissan, Dacia, Smart and Alpine and transport vehicles of the brand Renault, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan and Dacia and trucks of the brand Mercedes-Benz.
Bilia has today a fully expanded business with sales of new cars, e-commerce, spare parts and store sales, service and repair workshops, tyres and car glass and financing, insurance, car washes, fuel stations and auto salvage under the same roof, which gives a unique offer.
Bilia reported a turnover of about SEK 35 bn in 2021 and had about 5,300 employees.
Attachments
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Bilia Ab Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|
08.02.22
|Ausblick: Bilia Registered A informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
25.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Bilia Registered A legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
24.10.21
|Ausblick: Bilia Registered A präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
11.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Bilia Registered A mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
21.07.21
|Ausblick: Bilia Registered A präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
08.07.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Bilia Registered A informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
25.04.21
|Ausblick: Bilia Registered A vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
12.04.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Bilia Registered A zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Bilia Ab Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Bilia Ab Registered Shs -A-
|12,64
|3,69%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen zum Handelsende sehr schwach -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX beendet den Tag deutlich höher - Asiens Märkte letztlich positiv
Die US-Börsen verzeichneten am Mittwoch teils deutliche Verluste. Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte zur Wochenmitte letztlich höher. Der DAX präsentiert sich nach einem Ausflug unter die Nulllinie zum Handelsschluss deutlich fester. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte präsentierten sich am Mittwoch mit positiver Tendenz.