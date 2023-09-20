|
20.09.2023 10:31:32
Presentation material IDEX Biometrics Capital Markets Day 20 Sep 2023
OSLO, Norway, 20 September 2023 — IDEX Biometrics ASA today hosted a capital markets day event in Oslo.
CEO Vince Graziani, CCO Catharina Eklof, and CTO Anthony Eaton presented a business update. There were also live demonstrations of IDEX Biometric payment cards, and global industry experts from the company’s ecosystem participated in a panel discussion.
The presentation file is enclosed with this notice (link below).
The presentation file is also available in the Investors section on the company’s web site, www.idexbiometrics.com
For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: + 47 918 00186
About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information or unlock devices with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.
For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com
About this notice
This notice was published by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 20 September 2023 at 10:30 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA.
TRADEMARK STATEMENT
IDEX, IDEX Biometrics and the IDEX logo are trademarks owned by IDEX Biometrics ASA. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.
