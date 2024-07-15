15.07.2024 10:30:00

Presentation Nilörn Interim Report Q2, 2024

A presentation will be held via Teams 16/7 at 08.30 am CET, where the CEO presents the report. You can participate by register on the link below:

Registration Form

For further information about Nilörn, please contact: 
Krister Magnusson, CEO 
Tel: +46704-852 114. E-mail: krister.magnusson@nilorn.com

General about Nilörn Group 
Nilörn Group is a global company, founded in the 1970s, with expertise in how to add value to brands through branding and design in the form of labels, packaging and accessories, primarily to customers in the fashion and clothing industry. Nilörn Group offers complete, creative and tailor-made concepts in branding, design, product development and logistical solutions. The Group operates through its own companies in Sweden, Denmark, the UK, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, Hong Kong, India, Turkey, China, Bangladesh, Italy, Switzerland, Vietnam, USA and Pakistan. See also: www.nilorn.se 

Attachment


