24.10.2024 10:00:00

Presentation Nilörn Interim Report Q3, 2024

A presentation will be held via Teams 25/10 at 08.30 am CET, where the CEO presents the report. You can participate by register on the link below:

Registration Form

For further information about Nilörn, please contact: 
Krister Magnusson, CEO 
Tel: +46704-852 114. E-mail: krister.magnusson@nilorn.com

General about Nilörn Group 
Nilörn is a leading global player in branding and design, founded in the 1970s. We specialize in creating added value for brands through innovative solutions in labels, packaging, and accessories, particularly tailored for the fashion and apparel industry.

With our extensive expertise, we offer customized concepts in branding, design, product development, and logistics solutions. Through digital initiatives like Nilörn:CONNECT along with a strong focus on sustainability and regulatory compliance, we strive to be a reliable partner for brands that value responsible and forward-thinking solutions.
Nilörn has an international presence with operations in Sweden, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, Hong Kong, India, Turkey, China, Bangladesh, Italy, Switzerland, Vietnam, the USA, and Pakistan.

Attachment


