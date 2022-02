TX Group / Key word(s): Annual Results

Presentation Year Results 2021



24.02.2022 / 15:16



Zurich, 24. February 2022 - TX Group will publish its full-year figures 2021 on Thursday, 10 March 2022. Media conference (German) Date Thursday, 10 March 2022 Time 08:30 - 10:00 a.m. CET Location Presseclub, Werdstrasse 21, 8004 Zürich Webcast Link Questions via dial-in +41 (0) 58 310 50 00

Please dial-in a few minutes before the conference starts Speakers Pietro Supino, Chairman & Publisher TX Group, Sandro Macciacchini, Group Operations, Ursula Nötzli, Group Communications & Sustainability, Daniel Mönch, Group Development, Wolf-Gerrit Benkendorff, Group CFO as well as the CEOs of TX Markets, Goldbach, 20 Minuten and Tamedia Registration Please register for the conference call until 8 March 2022 under kommunikation@tx.group Documentation The presentation will be made available for download on 10 March 2022 from 07:00 a.m. onwards on our website www.tx.group Analysts' Conference (English) Date Thursday, 10 March 2022 Time 10:00 - 11:30 a.m. CET Location Presseclub, Werdstrasse 21, 8004 Zürich Webcast Link Questions via dial-in +41 (0) 58 310 50 00

Please dial-in a few minutes before the conference starts Speakers Pietro Supino, Chairman & Publisher TX Group, Sandro Macciacchini, Group Operations, Ursula Nötzli, Group Communications & Sustainability, Daniel Mönch, Group Development, Wolf-Gerrit Benkendorff, Group CFO as well as the CEOs of TX Markets, Goldbach, 20 Minuten and Tamedia Registration Please register for the conference call until 8 March 2022 under kommunikation@tx.group Documentation The presentation will be made available for download on 10 March 2022 from 07:00 a.m. onwards on our website www.tx.group Contact

Ursula Nötzli, Chief Communications & Sustainability Officer

+41 44 248 41 35, ursula.noetzli@tx.group

