President Biden Just Dealt SoFi a Tough Blow, and Shares Fell Today

Shares of the one-stop shop financial services company SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) fell by roughly 4.7% Tuesday after President Joe Biden said he would extend the student loan repayment moratorium again.At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, the federal government paused payments on federal student loans to help ease the hardship the crisis was putting on Americans. Now, close to three years later, that moratorium is still in place. It was supposed to expire at the end of this year in tandem with the rollout of Biden's plan to forgive up to $20,000 of federal student loan debt apiece to tens of millions of borrowers. However, that plan has not been able to move forward because Republican governors in six states sued to block the debt-relief program, and several federal courts have ruled that it can't take effect until those cases play out.Continue reading