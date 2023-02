President Biden Just Doubled Down on Social Security and Medicare

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you're worried about the future of Social Security and Medicare, you're in good company. Both programs are essential to the financial and physical wellbeing of millions of retired seniors today. And both programs are facing a massive funding shortfall that lawmakers desperately need to address, and soon.But thankfully, President Biden has made it clear that he's committed to shoring up both programs. And that's something to take comfort in, whether you're already in retirement or are decades away from closing out your career.During his February 7 State of the Union Address, President Biden made it abundantly clear that he's not about to back down on his efforts to strengthen Social Security and Medicare. "Those benefits belong to the American people," he insisted. "They earned them."Continue reading