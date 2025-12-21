Promise Aktie
WKN DE: 887932 / ISIN: JP3833750007
|
21.12.2025 09:44:00
President Donald Trump Failed to Keep His Social Security Promise in 2025 -- and It's Actually Great News for Most Seniors
Social Security income is a necessity for many of the 53.5 million retired-worker beneficiaries who brought home a payout in November. Annual surveys from national pollster Gallup show that between 80% and 90% of retired respondents rely on their Social Security income, to some degree, to cover their expenses. Protecting Social Security and shoring up the financial well-being of the tens of millions of beneficiaries dependent on the program should be at or near the top of the list for elected officials in Washington, D.C. -- and this includes President Donald Trump.Prior to and following his inauguration for a non-consecutive second term, Trump had promised to end the most disliked aspect of Social Security. While his plan received nothing short of thunderous applause and overwhelming support from seniors, he ultimately failed to deliver on his vow when the flagship "big, beautiful bill" was signed into law. But little did seniors realize that the president's broken promise would actually work to their benefit.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!