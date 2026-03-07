:be Aktie

:be für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0

07.03.2026 14:47:00

President Donald Trump Finally Has a New Incoming Fed Chair -- but Jerome Powell Can Still Prove to Be a Thorn in His Side

After months of criticizing current Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, President Donald Trump has finally chosen a successor for Powell's term, which ends in May. Assuming Congress confirms him, Kevin Warsh will become the new Fed chair. Warsh served on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors between 2006 and 2011, and has also spent many years working with the legendary investor Stanley Druckenmiller.While Trump may think that his troubles with Powell are behind him, there is still one way that Powell could prove to be a thorn in Trump's side for the rest of his term.It's customary for the departing Fed chair to step down from the Fed's Board of Governors once their term as chair ends. However, Powell's term on the Fed board runs through 2028, so he could choose to stay on if he wanted to. This has occurred before. In the late 1940s, Marriner Eccles, the seventh chair of the Fed, remained on the Fed board because he believed his removal by President Harry Truman was politically motivated at the time.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Akt

Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Akt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Abwärtsdruck lässt kaum nach: ATX und DAX gehen mit kräftigen Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schließen fester
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt prägten am Freitag starke Abgaben das Bild. An den US-Börsen ging es am Freitag abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich höher.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

