Remark Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2DQDV / ISIN: US75955K1025
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19.07.2026 10:06:00
President Donald Trump Just Proclaimed "Everybody's Profiting" From the Stock Market, but He'll Likely Regret This Remark in Short Order
From a statistical standpoint, President Donald Trump in the Oval Office and outsize stock market returns have gone hand in hand. During his first, non-consecutive term (Jan. 20, 2017 – Jan. 20, 2021), the time-honored Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and innovation-propelled Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) gained 57%, 70%, and 142%, respectively.President Trump's second term has been something of an encore performance. The Dow reached an all-time high earlier this month, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite powered to record closes in June.A laundry list of catalysts has lifted the broader market to new heights, including the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI), initial public offering euphoria, and record S&P 500 share buyback activity in 2025.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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