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12.07.2026 10:06:00
President Donald Trump Just Proclaimed the "Market's Going to Go Through the Roof" -- but He May Soon Be Eating Those Words
Through more than five years of President Donald Trump's non-consecutive presidency, we've witnessed some of the wildest volatility in Wall Street's storied history. Based on single-session percentage moves, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all vacillated wildly during the COVID-19 crash in February-March 2020 and for a brief period during the tariff tantrum of early April 2025.But at the same time, outsize returns have gone hand-in-hand with Trump's presidency. During his first term, the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite soared 57%, 70%, and 142%, respectively. Since the start of his second term on Jan. 20, 2025, the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite have rallied an additional 22%, 26%, and 33%, respectively.According to Donald Trump, the stock market isn't done delivering outsize returns under his watch. But when examined in the context of historical precedent, the president may soon be eating crow.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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