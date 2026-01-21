Comes Aktie
ISIN: PLCOMES00020
|
21.01.2026 12:15:00
President Donald Trump Oversees Strong GDP Growth, but the Stock Market is Flashing an Ominous Signal. Here's What History Suggests Comes Next in 2026
During his first term in office, President Donald Trump enjoyed touting how well the stock market was performing. Since Trump assumed office for a second term about one year ago, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have risen 15% and 19%, respectively.The biggest catalyst fueling the bull market is rising investments in artificial intelligence (AI) and infrastructure. As the stock market soars to new highs, the U.S. economy is also posting some pretty impressive growth of its own.Let's analyze the overall macroeconomic picture and dig into some of the more subtle forces fueling the S&P 500 right now. While the president continues to pump up his economic agenda, smart investors shouldn't fall for the optimistic narrative so quickly.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Comes S.A.
Analysen zu Comes S.A.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!