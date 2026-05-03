Promise Aktie

Promise für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 887932 / ISIN: JP3833750007

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03.05.2026 10:06:00

President Donald Trump Vowed Not to Touch Social Security -- but He May Have Indirectly Broken That Promise

Since the first retired-worker benefit was mailed in January 1940, Social Security has been providing a financial foundation for aging workers who could no longer do so for themselves. However, this long-standing social program isn't on the best financial footing.While several factors have been chipping away at Social Security's foundation for decades, it's the latest $169 billion surprise, courtesy of President Donald Trump, that's rightly garnering attention.President Trump delivering remarks. Image source: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead, courtesy of the National Archives.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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