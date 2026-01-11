CHANGE Aktie
WKN DE: A2DF53 / ISIN: JP3507750002
|
11.01.2026 09:44:00
President Donald Trump Wanted to Make a Historic Change to Social Security in 2025. He Failed -- but This Didn't Stop Most Seniors From Winning.
Last year was full of history-making moments for America's leading retirement program. In the year that Social Security officially celebrated its 90th anniversary, the average monthly retired-worker benefit surpassed $2,000 for the first time in the program's storied history.Social Security's 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2026 also marked the fifth consecutive year that beneficiaries have seen their payout climb by at least 2.5%. That hasn't happened in almost three decades (1988-1997). But perhaps the biggest spotlight has been on the numerous Social Security changes that President Donald Trump or his administration oversaw since he took office in January 2025.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!