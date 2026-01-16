Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
|
16.01.2026 10:06:00
President Donald Trump's Tax Policy Has Lit a Fire Under This Trillion-Dollar Trend That Apple, Alphabet, and Nvidia Are Taking Full Advantage Of
Although it was nothing short of a roller-coaster ride in 2025 for the stock market's benchmark index, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), the third year of the bull market didn't disappoint. Following a short-lived period of historic turbulence tied to President Donald Trump's unveiling of his tariff and trade policy, the S&P 500 rallied to close out the year up 16%.Big gains for the stock market with President Trump in the White House are nothing new. During Trump's first term (Jan. 20, 2017 – Jan. 20, 2021), the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), respectively soared by 57%, 70%, and 142%!For years, the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) has been the stock market's primary catalyst. Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) graphics processing units (GPUs) are acting as the brains of AI-accelerated data centers and fueling enormous investments in this game-changing technology that's expected to create more than $15 trillion in global economic value by 2030, according to analysts at PwC.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
