Alphabet C Aktie

Alphabet C für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
16.01.2026 10:06:00

President Donald Trump's Tax Policy Has Lit a Fire Under This Trillion-Dollar Trend That Apple, Alphabet, and Nvidia Are Taking Full Advantage Of

Although it was nothing short of a roller-coaster ride in 2025 for the stock market's benchmark index, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), the third year of the bull market didn't disappoint. Following a short-lived period of historic turbulence tied to President Donald Trump's unveiling of his tariff and trade policy, the S&P 500 rallied to close out the year up 16%.Big gains for the stock market with President Trump in the White House are nothing new. During Trump's first term (Jan. 20, 2017 – Jan. 20, 2021), the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), respectively soared by 57%, 70%, and 142%!For years, the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) has been the stock market's primary catalyst. Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) graphics processing units (GPUs) are acting as the brains of AI-accelerated data centers and fueling enormous investments in this game-changing technology that's expected to create more than $15 trillion in global economic value by 2030, according to analysts at PwC.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.

mehr Nachrichten