16.02.2021 00:07:00

President Hernandez: Honduras is a hostile territory for drug traffickers

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Honduran Government successfully struck another blow against criminals in their fight against drug trafficking. 

"Another blow against criminals! In our Administration the fight against drug trafficking is a priority. Not a step back. We will continue to fight for the safety of our people" stated President Juan Orlando Hernandez when he shared the news on his Twitter account reporting the seizure of alleged cocaine. 

This Sunday, the Directorate of the National Anti-Drug Police (DNPA for its acronym in Spanish) seized 155 packages of alleged hydrochloride cocaine which were transported in two vehicles with false compartments. 

The anti drug operation took place in the northern part of the country, in the community of Corocito, municipality of Bonito Oriental, Province of Colon. Two persons were arrested for investigation under charges of drug trafficking. 

"Honduras is a hostile territory for drug trafficking; my commitment is that the country is a Nation of peace and tranquility" stated the President. 

In the last seven years Honduras has shown a substantial decrease in the reduction of drug trafficking through its territory under the Hernández Administration.

The 2020 International Narcotics Control Strategy Report (INCSR) of the US Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs estimated that "approximately 4 percent, or 120 metric tons (MT), of cocaine shipments from South America made a first stop by air or by sea in Honduras in 2019, though more is assessed to have transited through Honduras by land after making a first arrival in other countries."

This finding reveals a significative reduction in the last 6 years of drug traffic passing through the Honduran territory when compared to the 2013 INCSR report which indicated that as much as 87 percent of all cocaine smuggling flights departing South America first land in Honduras. 

