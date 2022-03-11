President Joe Biden Just Passed a Huge Executive Order on Crypto -- Here's What Investors Need to Know

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

President Joe Biden announced earlier today that he'll sign a much anticipated executive order "on ensuring responsible development of digital assets." Investors met the news with enthusiasm and sent the crypto market rising pretty much across the board. The price of Bitcoin briefly shot up before falling around 5% over the last 24 hours.The order covers a wide number of issues across the cryptocurrency landscape, including the protection of people and businesses interacting with cryptocurrencies to maintaining financial stability to "responsible innovation" and opening access to the financial system. Here's what investors need to know.The order addresses seven key topics. Two of them relate to the protection of consumers, investors, and businesses currently interacting, using, or investing in digital assets. The other aspect of protection relates to ensuring that digital assets don't create global systemic risk or financial instability.Continue reading