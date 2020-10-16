President Trump Joins Eric Bolling On "America This Week" For An Exclusive Town Hall Discussion With Voters

BALTIMORE, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI) announced today that it will air an exclusive town hall discussion with President Donald Trump on Wednesday, October 21 at 8:00 p.m. Moderated by Eric Bolling, host of "America This Week," the town hall will be filmed at the White House and will air on all Sinclair-owned CW and MYNET stations, across 55 markets. For those outside of these markets, the town hall will be available across Sinclair station websites.

Produced by the Sinclair corporate news department, this one-hour news special will see Eric Bolling sit down with President Donald Trump for an in-depth interview in a traditional town hall format. During the discussion, President Trump will respond to questions from both Bolling and members of the audience around key issues in the 2020 election.

"This election is one of the most important in modern history and voters are still looking for insight into the many issues that are impacting their daily lives," said Bolling. "We aim to give Sinclair viewers the answers to their most burning questions and look forward to getting a detailed view on what the next four years would look like under President Trump."

Sinclair also has offered a town hall in the same format to former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign. "Vice President Biden has a standing, open invitation to join us whenever is most convenient for him, whether that be on America This Week or in an interview with one of our many excellent stations as he has already done numerous times," said Scott Livingston, Sinclair Senior Vice President of News. "We have been in touch with his team and we are hopeful that we will be able to feature him and bring his policy positions directly to the voters in a similar fashion."

"America This Week" is an hour-long program featuring interviews with lawmakers, administration officials and politicians with unique commentary on the issues that matter to Americans. The show also features news stories from stations around the country to give viewers reports on relevant events from right where they are happening. "America This Week" airs every week on Wednesdays at 7:00 p.m. ET.

