The U.S. stock market has come under considerable pressure in recent weeks. The benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) have dropped into correction territory, falling approximately 10% and 17%, respectively, from their October highs.

Corporate earnings growth has been exceptional this year, but investors are increasingly worried that technology companies are spending too much money on artificial intelligence infrastructure. Persistent inflation and the expectation of higher interest rates have also contributed to the sell-off.

Unfortunately, President Donald Trump just gave investors another reason to worry, and the news comes at a particularly bad time. On Nov. 25, his administration proposed new tariffs targeting 14 major trading partners, including China and the European Union. Those import taxes threaten to complicate the Federal Reserve's fight against inflation, which could hurt the stock market.

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