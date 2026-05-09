Protect Pharmaceutical Aktie
WKN DE: A0YJHW / ISIN: US74271M1080
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10.05.2026 00:30:00
President Trump Promised to Protect Social Security, but His Policies Are Making Its Problems Worse
During his third campaign for the White House, President Donald Trump promised he would "fight for and protect Social Security." The government program that tens of millions of American seniors rely on to make ends meet is facing a massive shortfall, as it currently pays out more in benefits than it collects in taxes and investment income. Without major reform, Social Security will deplete its trust fund, and beneficiaries could face a severe drop in their monthly payments within just a few years.Despite his campaign promises, Trump's policies have made the challenges faced by Social Security even worse. Here's exactly how the president has exacerbated the shortfall and what Congress can do to correct it.Image source: Official White House Photo by Molly Riley.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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