Canopy Growth Aktie

Canopy Growth für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3E2FV / ISIN: CA1380357048

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17.07.2026 11:30:00

President Trump's Major Marijuana Move: What It Means for Canopy Growth, Green Thumb, and Tilray

At the end of last year, the cannabis industry was rocked by a significant change in the laws covering the drug.This, however, wasn't as momentous as it first seemed. Let's shine a grow light on how it will affect -- or not -- three prominent marijuana companies, Canada-based Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) and Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY), and the U.S. multi-state operator (MSO) Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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