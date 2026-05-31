Boeing Aktie
WKN: 850471 / ISIN: US0970231058
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31.05.2026 14:00:00
President Xi Jinping Has Promised China Will Buy 200 Boeing 737s. Here Is One More Big Reason the Stock Is a Buy in 2026.
The recent confirmation that China would buy 200 737 model jets from Boeing (NYSE: BA) is a positive development in U.S./China trade relations and good news for Boeing. It helps reinforce the investment case for the stock. The key argument supporting buying the stock in 2026 is the considerable upside potential from executing its existing backlog and contracts.The recent agreement with China will contribute to Boeing's backlog. The existing backlog stood at a record $695 billion at the end of the first quarter. The figure represents the sum total of Boeing's estimated revenue from 2026 to deep into 2031.Most of the backlog is in the commercial airplanes segment (BCA).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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