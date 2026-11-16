Presidio Production: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 13, 2026, Presidio Production (NYSE:FTW) announced a quarterly dividend increase to $0.375 per share. The business buys existing oil wells and applies proprietary software to increase output without spending capital on new drilling. That cash-generative focus funds regular shareholder payouts while protecting the balance sheet from exploration risks. Three things management said stand out.

Management raised the quarterly payout after completing the acquisition of Canyon Creek, an oil-and-gas asset that produces steady cash flow. The company uses cash from newly acquired properties to fund higher dividend payments for shareholders.

Artificial intelligence, software that analyzes operational data, drove production gains in existing wells without additional capital spending. Field software ranks wells so crews fix the ones that need attention first.

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