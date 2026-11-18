(RTTNews) - Presidio Production Company (FTW), a U.S.-based oil and gas producer, on Wednesday announced definitive agreements to acquire RRP Acquisitions 1 LLC and RRP Operating LLC for $360 million.

The two entities are currently owned by an affiliate of Rushmore Resource Partners LLC, which is a part of the investment portfolio of privately held energy investment firm Trace Capital Management LP.

The acquired companies own and operate producing oil and gas assets in the Southern Midland region of the Permian Basin.

Looking forward, Presidio expects the acquisition to increase its net production by approximately 50 percent in 2027.

The transaction is expected to be accretive to net income per share, cash flow per share and cash flow yield.

Presidio expects to finance the acquisition through its $1.0 billion warehouse facility, $60 million revolving credit facility and available cash.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027.

In pre-market, the shares of Presidio were trading 2.25 percent higher at $10.47, after closing Wednesday's trading 0.99 percent higher.