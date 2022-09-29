PRESS CREDENTIALING FOR PALEYWKND VIP RED CARPET THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 [AND FOR THE PALEYWKND FESTIVAL OCT 1 and 2] AT THE PALEY CENTER MUSEUM IS NOW OPEN

(NEW YORK – September 28, 2022) PALEYWKND, a live, immersive, once-in-a-lifetime, family-friendly celebration taking place at the Paley Museum and taking over 52nd Street between 5th and 6th Avenues in the heart of midtown Manhattan on Saturday, October 1, and Sunday, October 2, 2022, is the ultimate media, sports, gaming, and entertainment festival. The PaleyWKND Host Committee is chaired by Frank A. Bennack, Jr., with Mayor Eric Adams serving as Honorary Chair, Maureen J. Reidy as President & CEO, and is supported by a powerhouse list of media company CEOs and some of New York's most important leaders.

This much-anticipated event, which is made possible by the collaboration and creative contributions of over two dozen world-class media companies, iconic brands, and the major sports leagues, kicks off with an exclusive VIP Red Carpet event on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at The Paley Center Museum, located at 25 West 52nd Street, New York, NY 10019. Some of the special guests confirmed to attend include:

Sandy Alderson , President, New York Mets

, President, Frank A. Bennack Jr. , Executive Vice Chairman & Former CEO, Hearst

, Executive Vice Chairman & Former CEO, Campbell Brown, Vice President, Global News Partnerships, Meta

Drew Carey , Host, The Price Is Right

, Host, Brawley Chisholm , Guard for the Harlem Globetrotters and Guinness World Record Holder

, and Agnes Chu , President, Condé Nast Entertainment

, President, Anne del Castillo , Commissioner, NYC Mayor's Office of Media & Entertainment

, Commissioner, NYC Maurice DuBois , CBS2 News Anchor

, News Anchor Cristiana Falcone , CEO, JMCMRJ Foundation

, CEO, JMCMRJ Foundation Amy Freeze , Fox Weather Meteorologist

, Meteorologist Michael Fries , CEO and Vice Chairman, Liberty Global

, CEO and Vice Chairman, Marilu Galvez , President & General Manager, WABC-TV New York

, President & General Manager, Michael Gates , General Manager, New York Daily News

, General Manager, George Gray , Announcer, The Price Is Right

, Announcer, Johnny Green , President and General Manager, CBS New York

, President and General Manager, Jay Harris , Anchor, ESPN SportsCenter

, Anchor, Judy Hart Angelo

Bill Hemmer , Co-Anchor, America's Newsroom, the Fox News Channel

, Co-Anchor, America's Newsroom, the Fox News Channel Kristine Johnson , CBS2 News Anchor

, News Anchor John Josephson , Chairman & CEO, SESAC

, Chairman & CEO, Andrew Julien , Executive Editor, New York Daily News

, Executive Editor, New York Daily News Sandy Kenyon , Entertainment Reporter & Movie Critic, WABC-TV

, Entertainment Reporter & Movie Critic, WABC-TV Philippe Krakowsky , CEO, Interpublic Group

, CEO, Ynon Kreiz, Chairman & CEO, Mattel, Inc.

Debby Krenek , Publisher, Newsday MediaGroup

, Publisher, Debra Lee , CEO, Leading Women Defined, Inc.

, CEO, Lew Leone , Sr. Vice President & GM, WNYW-FOX 5 and WWOR-My9, Fox Television Stations New York Duopoly

, Eric Lerner , President & General Manager, WNBC

, President & General Manager, Janno Lieber , Chairman & CEO, Metropolitan Transportation Authority

, Chairman & CEO, Henrik Lundqvist , NHL All-Star and Olympic Gold Medalist

, Maire Mason , Vice President & General Manager, Spanish Broadcasting System New York

, Vice President & General Manager, Kirk McDonald , Chief Executive Officer, GroupM NA

, Chief Executive Officer, Odalys Molina , News Anchor, Channel 47 Telemundo NY

, News Anchor, Dawn Ostroff , Chief Content & Advertising Business Officer, Spotify

, Chief Content & Advertising Business Officer, Bill Paley , President, 2023 LLC

, President, Dana Perino , Co-Anchor of America's Newsroom and Co-host of The Five, the Fox News Channel

, James Pitaro , Chairman, ESPN and Sports Content, The Walt Disney Company

, Chairman, ESPN and Sports Content, Keith Poole , Editor-in-Chief, New York Post Group

, Editor-in-Chief, Tuukka Rask , Stanley Cup Champion and NHL All-Star

, Sherrie Westin , President, Sesame Workshop

, President, Jim Ryan , President and CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC

, President and CEO, Josh Sapan , Executive Vice Chairman, AMC Networks

, Executive Vice Chairman, Joshua Schneps , CEO & Co-Publisher, Schneps Media

, CEO & Co-Publisher, Cristina Schwarz , President & General Manager, Telemundo 47/WNJU

, President & General Manager, Rosanna Scotto , Co-Host Good Day New York, Fox5 NY

, Michelle Sneed , CEO, A Few Good Women Productions

, CEO, Kaity Tong , Anchor, PIX11 News

, Anchor, David Ushery , Anchor, NBC 4 New York

, Anchor, Jennifer Witz , CEO, Sirius XM

Members of the press interested in covering the VIP Red Carpet, featuring celebrity guests and titans of media, sports, and gaming, are strongly encouraged to apply as early as possible for a press credential as space is limited and filling fast. A press credentialing form has been made available online and accessiblehere. Reporters, producers, photographers, videographers and social media influencers interested in covering the VIP Red Carpet on Thursday, September 29, 2022, or for PaleyWKND on October 1 and 2 are asked to please submit an application for credentialing.

PaleyWKND brings to life the media, sports, gaming, and entertainment offerings that The Paley Center for Media makes possible for audiences year-round through its multi-faceted public and industry facing roster of events.

PaleyWKND is free and open to the public. Exclusive access is available to Paley Members and discounted memberships are available on the website from now through PaleyWKND.

