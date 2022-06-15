Press Registration Open for OECD International Tax Conference, Washington DC

WASHINGTON, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Media Advisory: Conference to Provide Window on OECD's Tax Work

Dateline: Washington, D.C., June 27-28, 2022

What: 15th Annual OECD International Tax Conference

Who:

Pascal Saint-Amans, Director, OECD Center for Tax Policy and Administration

Peter Robinson, President and CEO, U.S. Council for International Business (USCIB)

Fabrizia Lapecorella, Chair, OECD Committee on Fiscal Affairs; Director General of Finance, Ministry of Finance Italy

Grace Perez-Navarro – Deputy Director, Centre for Tax Policy and Administration, OECD

Martin Kreienbaum – Director General, International Taxation, Federal Ministry of Finance, Germany

Itai Grinberg – Deputy Assistant Secretary (International Tax Affairs), U.S. Treasury

Mike Williams – Director, Business and International Tax, HM Treasury, United Kingdom

Gael Perraud– Co–Chair, OECD Task Force on the Digital Economy; Director of International Taxation and European Affairs, Ministry of Economy and Finance, France

Achim Pross – Head of International Cooperation and Tax Administration Division, Centre for Tax Policy and Administration, OECD

Alan McLean – Chairperson, Business at OECD Committee on Taxation and Fiscal Affairs and Executive Vice President, Tax and Controller, Shell International Limited

Tim McDonald – Chairperson, USCIB Tax Committee and Senior Vice President, Finance & Accounting, Global Taxes, The Procter & Gamble Company

Louise Weingrod – Vice Chairperson, USCIB Tax Committee and Vice President, Global Taxation, Johnson & Johnson

Other tax officials from OECD and G20 governments.

Tax executives from major U.S. and foreign companies.

When:

Conference opens Monday, June 27, 2022 at 8:30 a.m.

Concludes Tuesday, June 28 at 1:05 p.m.

Full agenda and registration at www.uscib.org/2022-oecd-tax-conference/.

Where:

Four Seasons Hotel

2800 Pennsylvania Ave., N.W., Washington, D.C.

Media & Press Registration:

REGISTER BY June 20

Following years of intergovernmental discussions at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), more than 130 countries and jurisdictions agreed on a landmark Statement and Detailed Implementation Plan on the two-pillar approach to addressing the tax challenges arising from the digitization of the economy, which was subsequently endorsed by the G20. Against this backdrop, the United States Council for International Business (USCIB) will host its latest annual conference on the broad overview of work and next steps, June 27-28, 2022 in Washington, D.C.

The conference is organized in cooperation with the 38-nation OECD, the leading global forum for discussion of international tax policies, along with Business at OECD (BIAC). It provides a unique opportunity for the U.S. business community to interact with key representatives from the OECD Center for Tax Policy and Administration, along with senior tax officials from the U.S. and other key countries involved in the OECD's international tax work.

USCIB promotes open markets, competitiveness and innovation, sustainable development and corporate responsibility, supported by international engagement and regulatory coherence. Its members include U.S.-based global companies and professional services firms from every sector of our economy, with operations in every region of the world. With a unique global network encompassing international business organizations, USCIB provides business views to policymakers and regulatory authorities worldwide, working to facilitate international trade and investment. More information: www.uscib.org.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/press-registration-open-for-oecd-international-tax-conference-washington-dc-301568734.html

SOURCE United States Council for International Business