|
31.03.2022 18:00:59
Press release
|
PSP Swiss Property AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of 31 March 2022
Today, the Annual General Meeting of PSP Swiss Property Ltd took place at its registered office in Zug. In accordance with the Ordinance 3 on Measures to Combat the Coronavirus (Covid-19 Ordinance 3), the General Meeting was held without the personal participation of shareholders. Shareholders were able to exercise their voting rights exclusively through the Independent Shareholder Representative. In total, 33'893'398 shares respectively 73.98% of the share capital were represented. There were no questions submitted by shareholders in advance. Among others, the resolutions include:
Further information
Agenda
PSP Swiss Property - leading Swiss real estate company
PSP Swiss Property has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since March 2020 (symbol: PSPN, security number: 1829415, ISIN CH0018294154).
None of the information in this press release constitutes an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. None of the securities of the Company referred to in this press release have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), or under the applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States.
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PSP Swiss Property AG
|Kolinplatz 2
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41417280404
|Fax:
|+41417280409
|E-mail:
|info@psp.info
|Internet:
|www.psp.info
|ISIN:
|CH0018294154
|Valor:
|1829415
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1317345
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1317345 31-March-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu PSP Swiss Property AGmehr Nachrichten
|
01.04.22
|PSP Swiss Property buys prime property in CBD Geneva (EQS Group)
|
01.04.22
|PSP Swiss Property kauft erstklassige Geschäftsliegenschaft in CBD-Genf (EQS Group)
|
31.03.22
|Medienmitteilung (EQS Group)
|
31.03.22
|Press release (EQS Group)
|
22.02.22
|PSP Swiss Property mit einem sehr erfolgreichen Geschäftsjahr. Antrag zu einer erhöhten Dividende von CHF 3.75 pro Aktie. (EQS Group)
|
22.02.22
|PSP Swiss Property with a very successful business year. Proposal for an increased dividend of CHF 3.75 per share. (EQS Group)
|
09.11.21
|EQS-Adhoc: Zwischenergebnis per 30. September 2021 (9 Monate) PSP Swiss Property mit gutem Ergebnis und verbesserten Prognosen (EQS Group)
|
09.11.21
|EQS-Adhoc: Interim results as per 30 September 2021 (9 months) PSP Swiss Property with good results and improved guidance (EQS Group)