Press release

Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of 31 March 2022 Today, the Annual General Meeting of PSP Swiss Property Ltd took place at its registered office in Zug. In accordance with the Ordinance 3 on Measures to Combat the Coronavirus (Covid-19 Ordinance 3), the General Meeting was held without the personal participation of shareholders. Shareholders were able to exercise their voting rights exclusively through the Independent Shareholder Representative. In total, 33'893'398 shares respectively 73.98% of the share capital were represented. There were no questions submitted by shareholders in advance. Among others, the resolutions include: Acceptance of the annual report, the financial statements and consolidated financial statements 2021 and the auditors' reports.

Discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Board.

Dividend payment of CHF 3.75 gross per share for the 2021 business year. The cash payment is on 6 April 2022 (payment date), ex-date on 4 April 2022.

Acceptance of the compensation report and approval of the maximum total amounts of compensations for the Board of Directors and the Executive Board.

Re-elections of Luciano Gabriel as member and Chairman of the Board of Directors as well as re-elections of the previous four members of the Board of Directors, Corinne Denzler, Adrian Dudle, Henrik Saxborn and Aviram Wertheim and election of Mark Abramson as new member of the Board of Directors (each 1-year term of office). Peter Forstmoser announced prior to the meeting that he would not stand for re-election as a member of the Board of Directors due to unsatisfactory support - based on purely formalistic criteria - from shareholders. Josef Stadler announced prior to the meeting that he would not stand for re-election as a member of the Board of Directors for family reasons. Therefore, the corresponding re-elections were not held. The Board of Directors fully understands these decisions and very much regrets that both gentlemen will no longer be available to the company with their personality and competence. It would like to thank Peter Forstmoser and Josef Stadler for their many years of valuable service to the company and wishes them all the best for the future.

Re-election of Adrian Dudle as member of the Compensation Committee (for a 1-year term of office). The Compensation Committee will be completed in due course.

Re-election of Ernst & Young AG, Zurich, as statutory auditors for the 2022 business year, and Proxy Voting Services GmbH, Zurich, as Independent Shareholder Representative for a term of office of one year. Further information

PSP Swiss Property owns a real estate portfolio of CHF 9.1 billion in Switzerland's main economic areas; its market capitalisation amounts to CHF 5.6 billion. The 98 employees are based in Basel, Geneva, Zug and Zurich. PSP Swiss Property has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since March 2020 (symbol: PSPN, security number: 1829415, ISIN CH0018294154). None of the information in this press release constitutes an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. None of the securities of the Company referred to in this press release have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), or under the applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States.

