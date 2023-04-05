Press release

PSP Swiss Property AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Annual General Meeting of PSP Swiss Property Ltd approves all proposals Today, the Annual General Meeting of PSP Swiss Property Ltd took place at the Theater Casino Zug in Zug. In total, 31 286 892 shares respectively 68.21% of the share capital were represented. All proposals of the Board of Directors were approved. Among others, the resolutions include: Dividend payment of CHF 3.80 gross per share for the 2022 business year. The cash payment is on 13 April 2023 (payment date), ex-date on 11 April 2023.

for the 2022 business year. The cash payment is on 13 April 2023 (payment date), ex-date on 11 April 2023. Acceptance of the compensation report and approval of the maximum total amounts of compensations for the Board of Directors and the Executive Board.

Re-elections of Luciano Gabriel as member and Chairman of the Board of Directors, of the previous four members of the Board of Directors, Henrik Saxborn, Mark Abramson, Corinne Denzler and Adrian Dudle as well as of the three previous members of the Compensation Committee, Henrik Saxborn, Corinne Denzler and Adrian Dudle (each one-year term of office).

Re-election of Ernst & Young AG, Zurich, as statutory auditors for the 2023 business year, and Proxy Voting Services GmbH, Zurich, as Independent Shareholder Representative for a term of office of one year.

Several amendments to the Articles of Association in order to adapt its wording to the new stock corporation law in the Swiss Code of Obligation (CO) in effect as of 1 January 2023, or to the wording of current law, respectively, and to make the Articles of Association more flexible and modern. The Board of Directors is constituted as follows: Mr Henrik Saxborn is Vice Chairman. The Compensation Committee and Nomination Committee consist of Mr Henrik Saxborn (Chair), Ms Corinne Denzler and Mr Adrian Dudle, the Audit Committee consists of Mr Adrian Dudle (Chair) and Mr Mark Abramson. Further information

Publication Q1 2023 · 5 May 2023

Publication H1 2023 · 18 August 2023

Publication Q1Q3 2023 · 7 November 2023

Publication FY 2023 · 27 February 2024

Annual General Meeting 2024 · 4 April 2024 PSP Swiss Property leading Swiss real estate company

PSP Swiss Property owns a real estate portfolio of CHF 9.4 billion in Switzerlands main economic areas; its market capitalisation amounts to CHF 4.8 billion. The 100 employees are based in Basel, Geneva, Zug and Zurich. PSP Swiss Property has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since March 2020 (symbol: PSPN, security number: 1829415, ISIN CH0018294154).

