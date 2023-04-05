Press release

|
Annual General Meeting of PSP Swiss Property Ltd approves all proposals
Today, the Annual General Meeting of PSP Swiss Property Ltd took place at the Theater Casino Zug in Zug. In total, 31 286 892 shares respectively 68.21% of the share capital were represented. All proposals of the Board of Directors were approved. Among others, the resolutions include:
The Board of Directors is constituted as follows: Mr Henrik Saxborn is Vice Chairman. The Compensation Committee and Nomination Committee consist of Mr Henrik Saxborn (Chair), Ms Corinne Denzler and Mr Adrian Dudle, the Audit Committee consists of Mr Adrian Dudle (Chair) and Mr Mark Abramson.
PSP Swiss Property leading Swiss real estate company
PSP Swiss Property has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since March 2020 (symbol: PSPN, security number: 1829415, ISIN CH0018294154).
