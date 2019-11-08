Press Release: Addex to Attend BIO-Europe Conference in Hamburg

Geneva, Switzerland, November 8, 2019 --

Addex Therapeutics (SIX: ADXN), a leading allosteric modulation-based

drug discovery and development company, today announced that Chief

Executive Officer Tim Dyer will provide a corporate update during a

presentation at the

25(th) Annual BIO-Europe International Partnering Conference, Hamburg,

Germany, November 11 -- 13, 2019.

Details of Presentation

Date: Monday, November 11

Session: CNS Company Presentations

Time: 15:00

Location: Level 1, Hall B1, Rm 6

Mr. Dyer and Dr. Robert Lütjens, Head of Discovery -- Biology, will

be available for one-on-one meetings with attendees at the conference.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on

the development and commercialization of an emerging class of novel

orally available small molecule drugs known as allosteric modulators for

neurological disorders. Allosteric modulators offer several potential

advantages over conventional non-allosteric molecules and may offer an

improved therapeutic approach to conventional "orthosteric" small

molecule or biological drugs. Addex's allosteric modulator drug

discovery platform targets receptors and other proteins that are

recognized as essential for therapeutic intervention. Addex's lead drug

candidate, dipraglurant (mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM),

has successfully completed a Phase 2a POC in Parkinson's disease

levodopa-induced dyskinesia (PD-LID), and is being prepared to enter

registration trials for PD-LID. In parallel, dipraglurant's therapeutic

use in dystonia is being investigated in preclinical models. Addex's

second clinical program, ADX71149 (mGlu2 positive allosteric modulator

or PAM) is being developed in collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals,

Inc for the treatment of epilepsy. In addition, Addex's GABA(B) PAM

program has been licensed to Indivior PLC for the treatment of

addiction. Preclinical programs include GABA(B) PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7

NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for

Parkinson's disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders.

Press Contacts:

Tim Dyer Mike Sinclair

Chief Executive Officer Partner, Halsin Partners

+41 22 884 15 61 +44 (0)20 7318 2955

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements: This communication does not

constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any

securities of Addex Therapeutics Ltd. and shall not constitute an offer,

solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer,

solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or

qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. This

document does not constitute a prospectus according to art. 652a or art.

1156 of the Swiss Code of obligations or art. 27 et seq. of the Swiss

Exchange Listing Rules. This publication may contain certain

forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business,

including with respect to the potential listing of the Company's

securities in the United States. Such statements involve certain risks,

uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results,

financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be

materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements;

the listing of the Company's securities in the United States remains

subject to approval by regulatory authorities. Readers should therefore

not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in

connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company

disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

