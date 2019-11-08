|
Press Release: Addex to Attend BIO-Europe Conference in Hamburg
Geneva, Switzerland, November 8, 2019 --
Addex Therapeutics (SIX: ADXN), a leading allosteric modulation-based
drug discovery and development company, today announced that Chief
Executive Officer Tim Dyer will provide a corporate update during a
presentation at the
25(th) Annual BIO-Europe International Partnering Conference, Hamburg,
Germany, November 11 -- 13, 2019.
Details of Presentation
Date: Monday, November 11
Session: CNS Company Presentations
Time: 15:00
Location: Level 1, Hall B1, Rm 6
Mr. Dyer and Dr. Robert Lütjens, Head of Discovery -- Biology, will
be available for one-on-one meetings with attendees at the conference.
About Addex Therapeutics
Addex Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on
the development and commercialization of an emerging class of novel
orally available small molecule drugs known as allosteric modulators for
neurological disorders. Allosteric modulators offer several potential
advantages over conventional non-allosteric molecules and may offer an
improved therapeutic approach to conventional "orthosteric" small
molecule or biological drugs. Addex's allosteric modulator drug
discovery platform targets receptors and other proteins that are
recognized as essential for therapeutic intervention. Addex's lead drug
candidate, dipraglurant (mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM),
has successfully completed a Phase 2a POC in Parkinson's disease
levodopa-induced dyskinesia (PD-LID), and is being prepared to enter
registration trials for PD-LID. In parallel, dipraglurant's therapeutic
use in dystonia is being investigated in preclinical models. Addex's
second clinical program, ADX71149 (mGlu2 positive allosteric modulator
or PAM) is being developed in collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals,
Inc for the treatment of epilepsy. In addition, Addex's GABA(B) PAM
program has been licensed to Indivior PLC for the treatment of
addiction. Preclinical programs include GABA(B) PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7
NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for
Parkinson's disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders.
