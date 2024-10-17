Press release :  Ascencio and Allego working together to accelerate the installation of fast charging stations in Belgium

Ascencio and Allego working together to accelerate the installation of fast charging stations in Belgium



Ascencio, an investor in retail real estate, and Allego, a leading European provider of electric vehicle charging solutions, have signed a partnership agreement to install electric vehicle chargers in Ascencio's car parks.

Once the technical usage analyses have been completed and the necessary permits obtained, the two partner companies will expand the network of charging stations in Belgium by installing 212 charge points at a total of 45 sites owned by Ascencio.

This ambitious project is an excellent example of the deployment of Ascencio's ESG strategy across its property portfolio, which, in addition to environmental aspects and a focus on modern mobility systems, also takes into account the importance of meeting the needs of local communities.

The installation of these charge points is a response to growing demand for charging zones in strategic locations frequented by consumers. The super chargers, with a power rating of up to 400 kW, will enable customers at the sites concerned to do an "electric fill up” in 15 to 30 minutes, while they shop. This new service will further enhance the customer experience in the shopping areas concerned.

The strategic locations of Ascencio's assets will also enable passing motorists to easily access charging zones along their route, while at the same time allowing them to take advantage of attractive shopping areas.

This partnership does not require any investment by Ascencio and will create value for its real estate portfolio.

Bernard Sergeant, Head of Operations and ESG at Ascencio: "Our partnership with Allego is a great example of a win-win project as part of Ascencio's ESG strategy: it aims to move towards carbon neutrality for ground transportation, while making our commercial sites more attractive by offering super-fast charging to our customers, local residents and passing motorists - all at no cost to our retailers. To achieve this, Ascencio has joined forces with a specialist partner (with over 35,000 active charge points) which has extensive experience in installing and operating electric vehicle charging sites. With an already significant presence in Flanders (and in 16 European countries), this partnership will enable Allego to extend its coverage in Wallonia.

"As a European charge point operator, we have the largest public charging network in Belgium (with both slow and ultra-fast charging stations). We have been able to achieve this growth thanks to our landowner partners, such as Ascencio, as well as networks of petrol pumps and road network operators.

Retail outlets on the outskirts of towns and cities are strategic locations both for drivers, who can access charge points along major roads and do their shopping while charging, and for retailers, who benefit from the increased footfall of customers on the retail site," comments Thomas Vandervecken, Business Developer Manager Belux at Allego.

Attachment