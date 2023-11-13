Press Release: Basilea announces acquisition of -2

References

1. K. J. Shaw, A. S. Ibrahim. Fosmanogepix:A Review of the First-in-Class

Broad Spectrum Agent for the Treatment of Invasive Fungal Infections.

Journal of Fungi (Basel) 2020 (6), 239

2. M. R. Hodges, E. Ople, P. Wedel et al. Safety and Pharmacokinetics of

Intravenous and Oral Fosmanogepix, a First-in-Class Antifungal Agent, in

Healthy Volunteers. Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy 2023 (67),

e01623-22

3. J. A. Vazquez, P. G. Pappas, K. Boffard et al. Clinical Efficacy and

Safety of a Novel Antifungal, Fosmanogepix, in Patients with Candidemia

Caused by Candida auris: Results from a Phase 2 Trial. Antimicrobial

Agents and Chemotherapy2023 (67), e01419-22

4. P. G. Pappas, J. A. Vazquez, I. Oren et al. Clinical safety and efficacy

of novel antifungal, fosmanogepix, for the treatment of candidaemia:

results from a Phase 2 trial. Journal of Antimicrobial Chemotherapy 2023

(78), 2471-2480

5. J. Cadena, G. R. Thompson 3rd, T. F..Patterson. Aspergillosis:

Epidemiology, Diagnosis, and Treatment. Infectious Disease Clinics of

North America 2021 (35), 415-434

6. M. Slavin, S. van Hal, T. C. Sorrell et al. Invasive infections due to

filamentous fungi other than Aspergillus: epidemiology and determinants

of mortality. Clinical Microbiology and Infection 2015 (21),

490.e1-490.e10

7. Candidemia (Blood Infection) and Other Candida Infections. 2019 Factsheet

by the American Thoracic Society:

https://www.thoracic.org/patients/patient-resources/resources/candidemia.pdf (Accessed:

November 12, 2023)

8. B. J. Kullberg, M. C. Arendrup. Invasive Candidiasis. The New England

Journal of Medicine 2015 (373), 1445-1456

Attachment

-- Press release (PDF)

https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1f96e769-4be3-49d3-9b00-f273b537a705

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2023 01:15 ET (06:15 GMT)