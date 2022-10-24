24.10.2022 07:14:50

Press Release: Basilea: ERADICATE phase 3 study -2-

For further information, please contact:

Peer Nils Schröder, PhD

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Basilea Pharmaceutica International Ltd, Allschwil

Hegenheimermattweg 167b

4123 Allschwil

Switzerland

Phone +41 61 606 1102

E-mail media_relations@basilea.com

investor_relations@basilea.com

This press release can be downloaded from www.basilea.com.

References

1. ERADICATE: ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT03138733K. Hamed,

M. Engelhardt, M. E. Jones et al. Ceftobiprole versus daptomycin in

Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia: a novel protocol for a double-blind,

Phase III trial. Future Microbiology. 2020 (1), 35-48

2. Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC)

Zevtera: https://www.medicines.org.uk/emc/product/9164/smpc [Accessed:

October 23, 2022]

3. TARGET: ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT03137173J. S. Overcash, C. Kim,

R. Keech R et al. Ceftobiprole Compared With Vancomycin Plus Aztreonam in

the Treatment of Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections:

Results of a Phase 3, Randomized, Double-blind Trial (TARGET). Clinical

Infectious Diseases 2021 (73), e1507-e1517

4. A. G. Jensen, C. H. Wachmann, F. Espersen et al. Treatment and outcome of

Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia: a prospective study of 278 cases.

Archives of Internal Medicine 2002 (162), 25-32

5. J.-L. Wang, S.-Y. Chen, J.-T. Wang et al. Comparison of both clinical

features and mortality risk associated with bacteremia due to

community-acquired methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus and

methicillin-susceptible S. aureus. Clinical Infectious Diseases 2008 (46),

799-806

6. S. I. Blot, K. H. Vandewoude, E. A. Hoste et al. Outcome and attributable

mortality in critically ill patients with bacteremia involving

methicillin-susceptible and methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus.

Archives of Internal Medicine 2002 (162), 2229-2235

7. S. E. Cosgrove, G. Sakoulas, E. N. Perencevich et al. Comparison of

mortality associated with methicillin-resistant and

methicillin-susceptible Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia: a

meta-analysis. Clinical Infectious Diseases 2003 (36), 53-59

Attachment

-- Press release (PDF)

https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b6bf4996-c897-4111-a9f3-9cbe07128f65

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 24, 2022 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Basilea Pharmaceutica AGmehr Nachrichten