Press Release: Basilea extends phase 2 study with derazantinib in intrahepatic bile duct cancer (iCCA) to include patients with FGFR2 gene mutations or ampli...

Basel, Switzerland, July 01, 2019 -- Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX:

BSLN) announced today that the first patient was enrolled in a newly

opened cohort in the ongoing FIDES-01 phase 2 registrational study with

the panFGFR kinase inhibitor derazantinib in intrahepatic

cholangioSHYcarcinoma (iCCA).(1) ICCA is affecting the part of the bile

duct inside the liver and patients with advanced iCCA have very limited

treatment options and a poor prognosis. The additional cohort is open

for enrollment of approximately 40 patients with FGFR2 gene mutations or

amplifications in their tumors. The patients receive once-daily oral

derazantinib to evaluate its anti-cancer activity with respect to

objective response rate, progression free survival, overall survival and

duration of response, and to further explore the safety and

tolerability.

Dr. Marc Engelhardt, Chief Medical Officer, stated: "Based on

preclinical models and clinical data, derazantinib may provide clinical

benefit to patients with iCCA harboring a broad range of different FGFR2

aberrations, including gene fusions, mutations and amplifications, which

are considered to be relevant oncogenic drivers. To date FGFR inhibitors

have demonstrated clinical activity in FGFR2-fusion driven iCCA.

Assessing the activity of derazantinib in a broader range of

FGFR2-driven tumors is therefore important to further define the full

therapeutic potential of derazantinib in iCCA."

The FIDES-01 (Fibroblast growth factor Inhibition with DErazantinib in

Solid tumors) study is a multi-center, open-label phase 2 registrational

study of once-daily oral derazantinib for the treatment of patients with

inoperable or advanced iCCA and FGFR2 gene fusions or FGFR2 gene

mutations or amplifications. In January 2019, a pre-planned interim

analysis of the FGFR2 fusion-positive cohort of the study showed

promising efficacy in this patient population and also confirmed the

safety profile and tolerability of the drug candidate observed in

previous clinical studies.(2) Topline data for the cohort of FGFR2

fusion-positive patients are expected to be available around mid-2020.

About derazantinib

Derazantinib (formerly ARQ 087) is an investigational orally

administered small molecule panFGFR kinase inhibitor with strong

activity against FGFR1, 2, and 3. FGFR kinases are key drivers of cell

proliferation, differentiation and migration. FGFR gene alterations,

e.g. gene fusions, amplifications or mutations, have been identified as

potentially important therapeutic targets for various cancers, including

intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA), urothelial, breast, gastric and

lung cancers.(3) In these cancers, FGFR gene alterations are found in a

range of 5% to 30%.(4) FGFR2 gene fusions have been reported in 13-22%

of iCCA cases.(5, 6) FGFR2 gene mutations and amplifications are less

frequent and account for about 10% of FGFR2 genomic alterations in

iCCA.(6) Overall, iCCA is accounting for 10-20% of all primary liver

cancers.(7) Basilea in-licensed derazantinib from ArQule Inc. in April

2018. Derazantinib has demonstrated antitumor activity and a manageable

safety profile in previous clinical studies, including a

biomarker-driven phase 1/2 study in iCCA patients,(2) and has received

U.S. and EU orphan drug designation for iCCA.

About intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA)

Intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA) is a cancer originating from the

biliary system. The age-adjusted incidence rate of iCCA in the United

States has been increasing over the past decade and is currently

estimated to be approximately 1.2 per 100,000.(8) Patients are often

diagnosed with advanced or metastatic disease that cannot be surgically

removed. Current first-line standard of care is the chemotherapy

combination of gemcitabine and platinum-derived agents. The prognosis

for patients with advanced disease is poor, with a median survival of

less than one year.(9) There is no proven effective treatment for

patients who progress on first-line chemotherapy, thus there is a high

unmet medical need.(10)

About Basilea

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical

company, focused on the development of products that address the medical

challenges in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives.

With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to discovering,

developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to

meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening

conditions. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel,

Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Additional

information can be found at Basilea's website www.basilea.com.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain

forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect",

"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar

expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its business,

including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of

research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such

statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and

other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition,

performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be

materially different from any future results, performance or

achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this communication as of this

date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements

contained herein as a result of new information, future events or

otherwise.

References

1 ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT03230318

2 V. Mazzaferro, B. F. El-Rayes, M. Droz dit Busset et al.

Derazantinib (ARQ 087) in advanced or inoperable FGFR2 gene

fusion-positive intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. British Journal of

Cancer 2019 (120), 165-171. ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT01752920

3 R. Porta, R. Borea, A. Coelho et al. FGFR a promising druggable

target in cancer: Molecular biology and new drugs. Critical Reviews in

Oncology/Hematology 2017 (113), 256-267

4 T. Helsten, S. Elkin, E. Arthur et al. The FGFR landscape in

cancer: Analysis of 4,853 tumors by next-generation sequencing. Clinical

Cancer Research 2016 (22), 259-267

5 R. P. Graham, E. G. Barr Fritcher, E. Pestova et al. Fibroblast

growth factor receptor 2 translocations in intrahepatic

cholangiocarcinoma. Human Pathology 2014 (45), 1630-1638

6 A. Jain, M. J. Borad, R. K. Kelley et al. Cholangiocarcinoma with

FGFR genetic aberrations: a unique clinical phenotype. JCO Precision

Oncology 2018 (2), 1-12

7 N. N. Massarweh, H. B. El-Serag. Epidemiology of hepatocellular

carcinoma and intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. Cancer Control 2017 (24),

1-11

8 S. K. Saha, A. X. Zhu, C. S. Fuchs et al. Forty-year trends in

cholangiocarcinoma incidence in the U.S.: intrahepatic disease on the

rise. The Oncologist 2016 (21), 594-599

9 A. Lamarca, D. H. Palmer, H. S. Wasa et al. ABC-06 | A randomised

phase III, multi-centre, open-label study of Active Symptom Control

(ASC) alone or ASC with oxaliplatin/5-FU chemotherapy (ASC+mFOLFOX) for

patients (pts) with locally advanced/metastatic biliary tract cancers

(ABC) previously-treated with cisplatin/gemcitabine (CisGem)

chemotherapy. Journal of Clinical Oncology 2019 (37), supplement,

abstract 4003

10 S. Sahu, W. Sun, Targeted therapy in biliary tract cancers -

current limitations and potentials in the future. Journal of

Gastrointestinal Oncology 2017 (8), 324-336

