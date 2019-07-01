|
01.07.2019 07:14:47
Press Release: Basilea extends phase 2 study with derazantinib in intrahepatic bile duct cancer (iCCA) to include patients with FGFR2 gene mutations or ampli...
Basel, Switzerland, July 01, 2019 -- Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX:
BSLN) announced today that the first patient was enrolled in a newly
opened cohort in the ongoing FIDES-01 phase 2 registrational study with
the panFGFR kinase inhibitor derazantinib in intrahepatic
cholangioSHYcarcinoma (iCCA).(1) ICCA is affecting the part of the bile
duct inside the liver and patients with advanced iCCA have very limited
treatment options and a poor prognosis. The additional cohort is open
for enrollment of approximately 40 patients with FGFR2 gene mutations or
amplifications in their tumors. The patients receive once-daily oral
derazantinib to evaluate its anti-cancer activity with respect to
objective response rate, progression free survival, overall survival and
duration of response, and to further explore the safety and
tolerability.
Dr. Marc Engelhardt, Chief Medical Officer, stated: "Based on
preclinical models and clinical data, derazantinib may provide clinical
benefit to patients with iCCA harboring a broad range of different FGFR2
aberrations, including gene fusions, mutations and amplifications, which
are considered to be relevant oncogenic drivers. To date FGFR inhibitors
have demonstrated clinical activity in FGFR2-fusion driven iCCA.
Assessing the activity of derazantinib in a broader range of
FGFR2-driven tumors is therefore important to further define the full
therapeutic potential of derazantinib in iCCA."
The FIDES-01 (Fibroblast growth factor Inhibition with DErazantinib in
Solid tumors) study is a multi-center, open-label phase 2 registrational
study of once-daily oral derazantinib for the treatment of patients with
inoperable or advanced iCCA and FGFR2 gene fusions or FGFR2 gene
mutations or amplifications. In January 2019, a pre-planned interim
analysis of the FGFR2 fusion-positive cohort of the study showed
promising efficacy in this patient population and also confirmed the
safety profile and tolerability of the drug candidate observed in
previous clinical studies.(2) Topline data for the cohort of FGFR2
fusion-positive patients are expected to be available around mid-2020.
About derazantinib
Derazantinib (formerly ARQ 087) is an investigational orally
administered small molecule panFGFR kinase inhibitor with strong
activity against FGFR1, 2, and 3. FGFR kinases are key drivers of cell
proliferation, differentiation and migration. FGFR gene alterations,
e.g. gene fusions, amplifications or mutations, have been identified as
potentially important therapeutic targets for various cancers, including
intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA), urothelial, breast, gastric and
lung cancers.(3) In these cancers, FGFR gene alterations are found in a
range of 5% to 30%.(4) FGFR2 gene fusions have been reported in 13-22%
of iCCA cases.(5, 6) FGFR2 gene mutations and amplifications are less
frequent and account for about 10% of FGFR2 genomic alterations in
iCCA.(6) Overall, iCCA is accounting for 10-20% of all primary liver
cancers.(7) Basilea in-licensed derazantinib from ArQule Inc. in April
2018. Derazantinib has demonstrated antitumor activity and a manageable
safety profile in previous clinical studies, including a
biomarker-driven phase 1/2 study in iCCA patients,(2) and has received
U.S. and EU orphan drug designation for iCCA.
About intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA)
Intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA) is a cancer originating from the
biliary system. The age-adjusted incidence rate of iCCA in the United
States has been increasing over the past decade and is currently
estimated to be approximately 1.2 per 100,000.(8) Patients are often
diagnosed with advanced or metastatic disease that cannot be surgically
removed. Current first-line standard of care is the chemotherapy
combination of gemcitabine and platinum-derived agents. The prognosis
for patients with advanced disease is poor, with a median survival of
less than one year.(9) There is no proven effective treatment for
patients who progress on first-line chemotherapy, thus there is a high
unmet medical need.(10)
About Basilea
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical
company, focused on the development of products that address the medical
challenges in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives.
With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to discovering,
developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to
meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening
conditions. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel,
Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Additional
information can be found at Basilea's website www.basilea.com.
Disclaimer
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain
forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect",
"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar
expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its business,
including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of
research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such
statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and
other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition,
performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be
materially different from any future results, performance or
achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this communication as of this
date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements
contained herein as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise.
For further information, please contact:
Peer Nils Schröder, PhD
Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
+41 61 606 1102
media_relations@basilea.com
investor_relations@basilea.com
------------------------------------------------------
This press release can be downloaded from www.basilea.com.
References
1 ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT03230318
2 V. Mazzaferro, B. F. El-Rayes, M. Droz dit Busset et al.
Derazantinib (ARQ 087) in advanced or inoperable FGFR2 gene
fusion-positive intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. British Journal of
Cancer 2019 (120), 165-171. ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT01752920
3 R. Porta, R. Borea, A. Coelho et al. FGFR a promising druggable
target in cancer: Molecular biology and new drugs. Critical Reviews in
Oncology/Hematology 2017 (113), 256-267
4 T. Helsten, S. Elkin, E. Arthur et al. The FGFR landscape in
cancer: Analysis of 4,853 tumors by next-generation sequencing. Clinical
Cancer Research 2016 (22), 259-267
5 R. P. Graham, E. G. Barr Fritcher, E. Pestova et al. Fibroblast
growth factor receptor 2 translocations in intrahepatic
cholangiocarcinoma. Human Pathology 2014 (45), 1630-1638
6 A. Jain, M. J. Borad, R. K. Kelley et al. Cholangiocarcinoma with
FGFR genetic aberrations: a unique clinical phenotype. JCO Precision
Oncology 2018 (2), 1-12
7 N. N. Massarweh, H. B. El-Serag. Epidemiology of hepatocellular
carcinoma and intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. Cancer Control 2017 (24),
1-11
8 S. K. Saha, A. X. Zhu, C. S. Fuchs et al. Forty-year trends in
cholangiocarcinoma incidence in the U.S.: intrahepatic disease on the
rise. The Oncologist 2016 (21), 594-599
9 A. Lamarca, D. H. Palmer, H. S. Wasa et al. ABC-06 | A randomised
phase III, multi-centre, open-label study of Active Symptom Control
(ASC) alone or ASC with oxaliplatin/5-FU chemotherapy (ASC+mFOLFOX) for
patients (pts) with locally advanced/metastatic biliary tract cancers
(ABC) previously-treated with cisplatin/gemcitabine (CisGem)
chemotherapy. Journal of Clinical Oncology 2019 (37), supplement,
abstract 4003
10 S. Sahu, W. Sun, Targeted therapy in biliary tract cancers -
current limitations and potentials in the future. Journal of
Gastrointestinal Oncology 2017 (8), 324-336
Attachment
-- Press release (PDF)
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/58fd0ab9-e101-4a5a-a4c2-4a219a517845
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 01, 2019 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)