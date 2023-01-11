Press Release: Basilea reports preliminary 2022 -2

References

1. Basilea's ceftobiprole phase 3 program is funded in part (up to USD 136.4

million, which is approximately 70% of the total potential program costs)

with federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services;

Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical

Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under contract

number HHSO100201600002C.

2. IQVIA Analytics Link, September 2022. In-market sales reported as moving

annual total (MAT) in U.S. dollar.

3. ERADICATE study: Clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT03138733K. Hamed,

M. Engelhardt, M. E. Jones et al. Ceftobiprole versus daptomycin in

Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia: a novel protocol for a double-blind,

Phase III trial. Future Microbiology. 2020 (1), 35-48

4. TARGET study: ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT03137173J. S. Overcash,

C. Kim, R. Keech R et al. Ceftobiprole Compared With Vancomycin Plus

Aztreonam in the Treatment of Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure

Infections: Results of a Phase 3, Randomized, Double-blind Trial

(TARGET). Clinical Infectious Diseases 2021 (73), e1507-e1517

