|
24.01.2022 07:14:46
Press Release: Basilea reports updated interim -2-
Proceedings of the National Academy of Science of the United States of
America 2018 (115), E4041-E4050
10. V. Mazzaferro, B. F. El-Rayes, M. Droz dit Busset et al. Derazantinib
(ARQ 087) in advanced or inoperable FGFR2 gene fusion-positive
intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. British Journal of Cancer 2019 (120),
165-171. ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT01752920
11. FIDES-02: ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT04045613
12. FIDES-03: ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT04604132
13. S. K. Saha, A. X. Zhu, C. S. Fuchs et al. Forty-year trends in
cholangiocarcinoma incidence in the U.S.: intrahepatic disease on the
rise. The Oncologist 2016 (21), 594-599
14. A. Lamarca, D. H. Palmer, H. S. Wasa et al. Second-line FOLFOX
chemotherapy versus active symptom control for advanced biliary tract
cancer (ABC-06): a phase 3, open-label, randomised, controlled trial.
Lancet Oncology 2021 (22):690-701
Attachment
-- Press release (PDF)
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ede89d8b-a5b9-4a70-b51e-63e3ab47b68e
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 24, 2022 01:15 ET (06:15 GMT)
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!