|
15.02.2022 07:14:46
Press Release: Basilea to become a leading -3-
References
1. The phase 3 program is funded in part (up to USD 134.2 million, which is
approximately 70% of the total potential program costs) with federal
funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; Office of
the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response; Biomedical
Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under contract
number HHSO100201600002C.
2. IQVIA, September 2021. In-market sales reported as moving annual total
(MAT) in U.S. dollar.
3. ERADICATE: ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT03138733K. Hamed,
M. Engelhardt, M. E. Jones et al. Ceftobiprole versus daptomycin in
Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia: a novel protocol for a double-blind,
Phase III trial. Future Microbiology. 2020 (1), 35-48
4. CARB-X's funding for this project is sponsored by Cooperative Agreement
Number IDSEP160030 from ASPR/BARDA and by awards from Wellcome Trust and
Germany's Federal Ministry of Education and Research. The content is
solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily
represent the official views of CARB-X or any of its funders.
5. Basilea has in-licensed derazantinib from ArQule Inc., a wholly-owned
subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., U.S.A.
6. FIDES-01: ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT03230318 M. Droz dit Busset,
W. L. Shaib, K. Mody et al. Derazantinib for patients with intrahepatic
cholangiocarcinoma harboring FGFR2 fusions / re-arrangements: Primary
results from the Phase 2 study FIDES-01. Annals of Oncology 2021 (32),
supplement 5, S376-S381; https://doi.org/10.1016/j.annonc.2021.08.326 and
Basilea data on file
7. M. M. Javle, G. K. Abou-Alfa, T. Macarulla et al. Efficacy of
derazantinib in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma patients with FGFR2
mutations or amplifications: Interim results from the phase 2 study
FIDES-01; Journal of Clinical Oncology 40, no. 4_suppl (February 01,
2022) 427-427
8. ClinicalTrials.gov identifier NCT02490800
Attachment
-- Press release (PDF)
http://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/321b36c2-3672-4d43-a393-2f6d637fbfec
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
February 15, 2022 01:15 ET (06:15 GMT)
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!