PRESS RELEASE: BIGBEN: SALES FOR THE 2024/25 FINANCIAL YEAR: €288.0 MILLION

Lesquin, 28 April 2025, 6:00pm CEST

SALES FOR THE 2024/25 FINANCIAL YEAR: €288.0 MILLION

OUTLOOK FOR 2025/26:

SHARP INCREASE IN BUSINESS LEVELS STARTING IN THE FIRST HALF

Bigben Interactive (ISIN FR0000074072) is today reporting its consolidated sales for the 2024/25 financial year (period from 1 April 2024 to 31 March 2025).

IFRS (€ million) 2024/25



2023/24



% change



Sales First quarter (April-June) 57.9 63.5 -8.9% Second quarter (July-September) 78.0 64.5 +20.8% Third quarter (October-December)



87.7



94.1



-6.8%



Fourth quarter (January–March) (1) 64.5 69.8 -7.7% NACON Gaming 38.0 41.0 -7.1% Bigben AudioVideo/Telco 26.4 28.9 -8.5% 12-month total (April-March) (1) 288.0 292.0 -1.4% NACON Gaming 167.9 167.7 +0.1% Bigben AudioVideo/Telco 120.1 124.3 -3.4%

(1) Unaudited figures





Fourth-quarter 2024/25 sales: €64.5 million

NACON Gaming generated sales of €38 million in the fourth quarter of 2024/25.

Gaming sales totalled €26.0 million during the quarter, a decrease of 1.6%.

Catalogue sales (new games) amounted to €9.9 million, down 35.8%. As previously announced, the release schedule in the fourth quarter was limited, consisting of only two games: Rugby25TM and Ambulance LifeTM. In the same period of 2023/24, by contrast, sales were boosted by the exceptional success of Robocop: Rogue City TM and the release of four new games, including Welcome to ParadizeTM and Taxi LifeTM.

The performance of the Back Catalogue (games released in previous years) remained excellent. Back Catalogue sales rose by 46.5% to €16.1 million in the fourth quarter.

Over the full year, they were up 31.2% to €58.6 million.

Sales in the Accessories business totalled €11.0 million after the launches of the REVOSIM range and the Xbox Revolution X Unlimited controller were postponed until the 2025/26 financial year.

Bigben AudioVideo/Telco generated sales of €26.4 million in the fourth quarter.

The mobile accessories market shrank by 10% in the first quarter of 2025. However, Bigben was able to limit the decline in its sales and it outperformed the market with its strong brands and diversified product range. Nevertheless, sales during the period still fell by 7.7% to €21.6 million.

The market for protection products saw the sharpest decline during the quarter, but Bigben increased its market share because of the premium position of its Force® brand. The market for charging products was stronger, and the Bigben brand performed well.

Over the year as a whole, the mobile accessories business remained solid, with sales down only 2.8% to €93.1 million. Force® products performed well, with sales up 20%. As a result, the mobile accessories business was able to strengthen its market position while maintaining its premiumisation strategy in terms of its product range.

In the AudioVideo business, sales totalled of €4.7 million in the fourth quarter as opposed to €5.4 million in the year-earlier period. Full-year AudioVideo sales totalled €26.9 million, down from €28.4 million in 2023/24.

2024/25 earnings

After NACON postponed the launch of several games and accessories to the 2025/26 financial year, and given the weak mobile accessories market in the fourth quarter of 2024/25, the Group’s sales fell slightly by 1.4% to €288 million.

Operating income will be lower than in the previous year, but should remain slightly positive.

Outlook for 2025/26

NACON: strong growth expected

In the Gaming business, NACON will benefit from a much busier release schedule in 2025/26 than in 2024/25. Several major games will be released in the first half of the year, with very little risk of postponement.

The line-up for 2025/26 includes over 10 games in all four of NACON’s specialist genres.

Sport: AFL TM , Rugby League TM , Cricket26 TM , Pro Cycling Manager TM , Tour de France TM ,

Racing: Rennsport TM , Endurance TM and seasons 4-6 of Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown TM ,

, and seasons 4-6 of Adventure: Robocop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business TM , Hell is Us TM , Edge of Memories TM , Dragonkin TM , Styx: Blades of Greed TM ,

Simulation: Architect LifeTM and downloadable content (DLC) relating to several successful games.

The small number of games released in 2024/25 meant that Back Catalogue sales in 2025/26 are likely to be similar to the level achieved last year.

The Accessories business should also see firm growth, particularly in the first half with:

the launch of the Xbox Revolution X Unlimited controller in April;

controller in April; The launch of several products in the REVOSIM range of premium racing accessories in June, including the RS Pure steering wheel, the DD-9Nm base and the RS Pure pedal set;

range of premium racing accessories in June, including the RS Pure steering wheel, the DD-9Nm base and the RS Pure pedal set; The arrival in June of the Nintendo SwitchTM 2 console, for which NACON already has a full range of accessories. This new console should also boost sales of NACON’s video games.





As regards sales in the United States, NACON has already been making a large proportion of its products in Vietnam in recent years. Inventories in the United States are sufficient to meet local demand in the next few months.

In addition, the production site currently being built in Lauwin-Planque in France should be up and running in the second half of the 2025/26 financial year. The site will focus on producing controllers.

Bigben AudioVideo/Telco: Resilient performance in a tough market

Bigben will continue its strategy of:

strengthening its market share, particularly due to the strong performance of the Force ® range;

® range; enhancing its product range, as shown by the success of recent launches ( Force ® headsets and chargers with the "Origine France Garantie” made in France label);

® headsets and chargers with the "Origine France Garantie” made in France label); expanding its distribution channels;

sourcing more products from France and bearing the "Origine France Garantie” label, in order to reduce risks in its supply chain.

The Audio/Video business will rely on its strategy of diversifying its points of sale and product ranges with the launch of new products. In autumn 2025, Bigben Interactive will distribute the first Bluey™ alarm clock/night light under licence from BBC Studios.

With Bigben AudioVideo/Telco’s business levels likely to be highly resilient and NACON expected to see strong sales growth, the Group is set to perform well in the current financial year and expects to post a sharp increase in sales in the first half of 2025/26.

The Group’s targets and development strategy for the 2025/26 financial year will be presented when the full-year 2024/25 results are published.

Next events:

FY 2024/25 results press release to be published on 2 June 2025 (after the market close)

FY 2024/25 results presentation meeting at 11:00am CEST on 3 June 2025





