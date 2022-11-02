02.11.2022 08:00:24

Press Release: Catherine Guillouard to step down from KPNs Supervisory Board

Royal KPN N.V.
Press Release: Catherine Guillouard to step down from KPNs Supervisory Board

02-Nov-2022 / 08:00 CET/CEST

 

Catherine Guillouard to step down from KPNs Supervisory Board

 

KPNs Supervisory Board announces that Ms Catherine Guillouard has decided to step down as a member of the Supervisory Board for personal reasons. She will remain a member of the Supervisory Board until the next Annual General Meeting of KPN in April 2023.

Ms Guillouard joined the Supervisory Board of KPN in 2020. Within the Supervisory Board she serves as chair of the Audit Committee and member of the Strategy & Organization Committee.

 

 


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1476895  02-Nov-2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1476895&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu KPNmehr Nachrichten