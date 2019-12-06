Press Release: Continued strong Cresemba(R) (isavuconazole) sales trigger second sales milestone this year from Pfizer to Basilea of USD 7 million

Basel, Switzerland, December 06, 2019 -- Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd.

(SIX: BSLN) announced today that sales of the antifungal Cresemba(R)

(isavuconazole) by Pfizer in Europe and Israel exceeded the threshold

triggering a sales milestone payment to Basilea of USD 7 million.

Basilea is entitled to receive sales milestone payments upon Pfizer's

cumulative Cresemba sales in Pfizer's licensed territories exceeding

certain thresholds. The first sales milestone was triggered early in

2019 and amounted to USD 5 million. Pfizer is currently commercializing

Cresemba in many European countries, including France, Germany, Italy,

Spain and the U.K, as well as in Israel and in Singapore, the first

launched country in the Asia Pacific region.

David Veitch, Chief Executive Officer of Basilea, said: "We are very

pleased that the continued strong sales performance of Cresemba has now

triggered the second sales milestone from Pfizer this year. This

confirms that Cresemba is addressing a high medical need and we look

forward to making this important antifungal treatment available to

patients in a rapidly increasing number of countries around the world."

In June 2017, Basilea signed a license agreement for Cresemba with

Pfizer for Europe (excluding the Nordics), Russia, Turkey and Israel.

This agreement was amended in December 2017 to include China (with Hong

Kong and Macao) and sixteen countries in the Asia Pacific region. Under

the agreements with Pfizer, Basilea is still eligible for regulatory and

sales milestone payments of up to USD 638 million, in addition to

receiving mid-teen royalties on sales.

For the 12-month period of July 2018 to June 2019, global "in-market"

sales of Cresemba by all of Basilea's partners, amounted to

approximately 180 million U.S. dollars, a more than 35 percent growth

year-on-year.(1)

About Cresemba (isavuconazole)

Isavuconazole is an intravenous (i.v.) and oral azole antifungal,

commercialized under the trade name Cresemba. In the 28 European Union

member states, as well as in Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway,

isavuconazole is approved for the treatment of adult patients with

invasive aspergillosis and for the treatment of adult patients with

mucormycosis for whom amphotericin B is inappropriate.(2) Cresemba is

also approved in the United States and several additional countries in

Europe and beyond. It has U.S. and European orphan drug designation for

its approved indications. Basilea has entered into several license and

distribution agreements for isavuconazole covering the United States,

Europe, China, Japan, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and

North Africa region, Canada, Russia, Turkey and Israel.(3)

About Basilea

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical

company, focused on the development of products that address the medical

challenges in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives.

With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to discovering,

developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to

meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening

conditions. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel,

Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Additional

information can be found at Basilea's website www.basilea.com.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain

forward-looking statements concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its

business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks,

uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results,

financial condition, performance or achievements of Basilea

Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be materially different from any future results,

performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking

statements. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this communication

as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking

statements contained herein as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.

References

1 IQVIA, July 2019. In-market sales reported as moving annual total

(MAT) in U.S. Dollar corrected for currency fluctuations.

2 European Public Assessment Report (EPAR) Cresemba:

http://www.ema.europa.eu

[Accessed: December 05, 2019]

3 The registration status and approved indications may vary from

country to country.

