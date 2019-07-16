|
16.07.2019 07:14:51
Press Release: FDA accepts file and accelerates review of Novartis sickle cell disease medicine crizanlizumab (SEG101)
Novartis International AG / FDA accepts file and accelerates review of
Novartis sickle cell disease medicine crizanlizumab (SEG101). Processed
and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible
for the content of this announcement.
-- FDA grants crizanlizumab Priority Review based on Phase II data showing
prevention of vaso-occlusive crises (VOCs) in patients with sickle cell
disease, shortening FDA review to six months from standard ten months
-- Vaso-occlusive crises (also called sickle cell pain crises) are
unpredictable and extremely painful events that can lead to serious
life-threatening complications and death[1]
Basel, July 16, 2019 - Novartis today announced the US Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) accepted the company's Biologics License
Application (BLA) and has granted Priority Review for its
investigational sickle cell medicine crizanlizumab (SEG101). If
FDA-approved, crizanlizumab is expected to represent the first
monoclonal antibody targeting the P-selectin mediated multi-cellular
adhesion in sickle cell disease.
Novartis submitted the application for crizanlizumab for the prevention
of vaso-occlusive crises (VOCs) in patients with sickle cell disease
(SCD) and was granted Breakthrough Therapy designation in December 2018.
VOCs are unpredictable and extremely painful events that can lead to
serious acute and chronic life-threatening complications and death. VOCs
also lead to significant health care utilization. They are the most
common cause of emergency room visits and hospital admissions for SCD
patients, with total medical costs exceeding $1.1 billion annually in
the United States[2].
Priority Review is granted to therapies that the FDA determines have the
potential to provide significant improvements in the treatment,
diagnosis, or prevention of serious conditions. The designation is
intended to shorten the FDA review period to six months from the
standard ten months.
"The FDA's decision to give crizanlizumab priority review reflects the
impact that this medicine could have for the many thousands of US sickle
cell adult patients who experience painful vaso-occlusive crises," said
John Tsai, MD, Head of Global Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer,
Novartis. "We are looking forward to the opportunity, if crizanlizumab
is approved, to reimagine medicine in sickle cell disease for patients
who live with this condition every day of their lives."
The FDA submission is supported by Phase II results from the SUSTAIN
study, which showed that crizanlizumab (5 mg/kg) reduced the median
annual rate of VOCs leading to health care visits by 45.3% compared with
placebo (1.63 vs 2.98, P=0.010) in patients with or without hydroxyurea.
Clinically significant reductions in the frequency of VOCs were observed
among patients regardless of sickle cell disease genotype or hydroxyurea
use.
The study also demonstrated that crizanlizumab (5 mg/kg) showed:
-- A greater than two-fold increase in the percentage of patients who did
not experience any VOCs vs placebo (36% vs 17%, P=0.010)[3]
-- A three-fold longer median time to first VOC vs placebo (4.07 vs 1.38
months, P< 0.001)
-- A 42% reduction in median annual rate of days hospitalized vs placebo
(4.00 vs 6.87 P=0.45)
The most frequently reported adverse reactions (>=10%) in patients
(N=111) treated with 5 mg/kg crizanlizumab were back pain, nausea,
pyrexia, and arthralgia. The majority of adverse reactions were mild to
moderate (Grade 1 or 2). Severe (Grade 3) events were observed for
arthralgia and pyrexia 0.9% [1 case] each. No patients discontinued
treatment due to adverse reactions based on the analysis. In the SUSTAIN
trial, there were no apparent increases in reported overall infections
(53.0% vs 53.2%) or neutropenia (3.1% vs 6.5%) adverse events with
crizanlizumab treatment compared to placebo.
About Sickle Cell Disease
Sickle cell disease is a debilitating inherited genetic blood disorder
that affects the shape of the red blood cells and can make blood cells
and blood vessels stickier than usual[4],[5]. When blood cells stick to
one another, they can form multicellular adhesion clusters in the
bloodstream. These clusters can reduce and block the flow of blood and
oxygen, which can cause damage to the blood vessels and lead to acute
and chronic complications[4],[6]. These blockages also can lead to
painful crises called VOCs, which are considered the clinical hallmark
of the disease and the main reason why patients seek medical care in
hospitals[4]. The average sickle cell patient in the United States is
estimated to face nearly $1 million in total lifetime health care
costs[7].
About crizanlizumab (SEG101)
Crizanlizumab (SEG101) is an investigational humanized monoclonal
antibody blocking P-selectin mediated multicellular adhesion that is in
late-stage development for the prevention of vaso-occlusive crises
(VOCs), also known as pain crises, in patients with sickle cell disease
(SCD). Crizanlizumab binds to a molecule called P-selectin on the
surface of platelets and endothelium in the blood vessels, and has been
shown to inhibit interactions between endothelial cells, platelets, red
blood cells, sickled red blood cells, and leukocytes. P-selectin is one
of the major drivers of the vaso-occlusive process. Our goal is to
deepen understanding of the true impact of VOCs on patients' bodies and
lives and to explore how crizanlizumab can help to achieve more
pain-crisis-free days for patients with SCD[4].
The SUSTAIN clinical study is one of the clinical studies in the SENTRY
clinical trial program for crizanlizumab. Major active trials in the
SENTRY program include:
-- SOLACE-adults (A2202) Phase II study investigating the pharmacological
properties and safety of crizanlizumab in patients with sickle cell
disease aged 16 and above
-- SOLACE-kids (B2201) Phase II study investigating the appropriate dosing,
safety, and efficacy of crizanlizumab in pediatric patients with sickle
cell disease
-- STAND (A2301) Phase III study investigating the efficacy and safety of
crizanlizumab in sickle cell disease patients aged 12 and above
-- SUCCESSOR retrospective cohort study among adult sickle cell disease
patients in the US
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words
such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "expect," "anticipate,"
"look forward," "believe," "committed," "investigational," "pipeline,"
"launch," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions
regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for
the investigational or approved products described in this press release,
or regarding potential future revenues from such products. You should
not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking
statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding
future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks
and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties
materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual
results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking
statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or
approved products described in this press release will be submitted or
approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any
market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that
such products will be commercially successful in the future. In
particular, our expectations regarding such products could be affected
by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and
development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of
existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government
regulation generally; global trends toward health care cost containment,
including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement
pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency; our
ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property
protection; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and
patients; general political and economic conditions; safety, quality or
manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy
breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and
other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F
on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is
providing the information in this press release as of this date and does
not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements
contained in this press release as a result of new information, future
events or otherwise.
About Novartis
Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.
As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and
digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of
great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently
rank among the world's top companies investing in research and
development. Novartis products reach more than 750 million people
globally and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our
latest treatments. About 105 000 people of more than 140 nationalities
work at Novartis around the world. Find out more at www.novartis.com.
Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at
http://twitter.com/novartis
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit
www.novartis.com/news/media-library
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact
media.relations@novartis.com
References
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
July 16, 2019 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)
Nachrichten zu Novartis AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Novartis AGmehr Analysen
|08.07.19
|Novartis Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.07.19
|Novartis Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.07.19
|Novartis Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.06.19
|Novartis Neutral
|UBS AG
|25.06.19
|Novartis Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.07.19
|Novartis Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.07.19
|Novartis Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.07.19
|Novartis Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.06.19
|Novartis Neutral
|UBS AG
|25.06.19
|Novartis Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.07.19
|Novartis Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.06.19
|Novartis Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.06.19
|Novartis Conviction Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.05.19
|Novartis Conviction Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.05.19
|Novartis buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|05.07.19
|Novartis Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.06.19
|Novartis Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.05.19
|Novartis Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|29.05.19
|Novartis Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.05.19
|Novartis Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.07.19
|Novartis Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.06.19
|Novartis Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.06.19
|Novartis Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.05.19
|Novartis Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.05.19
|Novartis Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Novartis AG
|80,10
|-0,27%
|Novartis AG (Spons. ADRS)
|78,50
|0,00%
|
Handeln zum Festpreis in der
Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro
Bezahlen Sie mehr als 5 Euro Orderprovision? Dann vergleichen Sie hier die Konditionen für eine Xetra-Order über 10.000 Euro bei finanzen.net Brokerage und anderen namhaften Online Brokern!
|finanzen.net Brokerage
|€ 5,00
|
Kaufen
|
Verkaufen
|
|Bankdirekt.at
|€ 34,45
|Bankhaus Jungholz
|€ 27,50
|DADAT
|€ 22,45
|
|
|
|DEGIRO
|€ 4,00
|
Kaufen
|
Verkaufen
|
|Easybank
|€ 24,00
|flatex.at
|€ 9,90
|Hello Bank
|€ 25,45
Bitte lesen Sie die folgenden wichtigen Hinweise:
Inhalte fremder Webseiten, auf die hier direkt oder indirekt verwiesen wird (durch "Hyperlinks" oder "Deeplinks"), liegen außerhalb des Verantwortungsbereiches der Finanzen.net GmbH und werden von dieser nicht zu Eigen gemacht. Dies gilt auch für Börsen-, Finanz- und sonstige preissensitive Informationen, die aus Systemen fremder Anbieter online in Echtzeit oder zeitversetzt auf diese Websites übernommen werden.
Die Angebote weiterführender Internetseiten richten sich an Interessenten und Kunden in Österreich. Die Angebote auf diesen weiterführenden Internetseiten richten sich ausdrücklich nicht an Personen in Ländern, die das Vorhalten bzw. den Aufruf der darin eingestellten Inhalte untersagen oder für die Darstellung eine Erlaubnis erfordern, insbesondere nicht an US-Personen im Sinne der Regulation S des US Securities Act 1933 sowie Internet-Nutzer in Großbritannien, Nordirland, Kanada und Japan. Jeder Nutzer ist selbst verantwortlich, sich über etwaige Beschränkungen vor Aufruf der Internetseiten zu informieren und diese einzuhalten.
Bitte lesen Sie die folgenden wichtigen Hinweise:
Inhalte fremder Webseiten, auf die hier direkt oder indirekt verwiesen wird (durch "Hyperlinks" oder "Deeplinks"), liegen außerhalb des Verantwortungsbereiches der Finanzen.net GmbH und werden von dieser nicht zu Eigen gemacht. Dies gilt auch für Börsen-, Finanz- und sonstige preissensitive Informationen, die aus Systemen fremder Anbieter online in Echtzeit oder zeitversetzt auf diese Websites übernommen werden.
Die Angebote weiterführender Internetseiten richten sich an Interessenten und Kunden in Österreich. Die Angebote auf diesen weiterführenden Internetseiten richten sich ausdrücklich nicht an Personen in Ländern, die das Vorhalten bzw. den Aufruf der darin eingestellten Inhalte untersagen oder für die Darstellung eine Erlaubnis erfordern, insbesondere nicht an US-Personen im Sinne der Regulation S des US Securities Act 1933 sowie Internet-Nutzer in Großbritannien, Nordirland, Kanada und Japan. Jeder Nutzer ist selbst verantwortlich, sich über etwaige Beschränkungen vor Aufruf der Internetseiten zu informieren und diese einzuhalten.
Bitte lesen Sie die folgenden wichtigen Hinweise:
Inhalte fremder Webseiten, auf die hier direkt oder indirekt verwiesen wird (durch "Hyperlinks" oder "Deeplinks"), liegen außerhalb des Verantwortungsbereiches der Finanzen.net GmbH und werden von dieser nicht zu Eigen gemacht. Dies gilt auch für Börsen-, Finanz- und sonstige preissensitive Informationen, die aus Systemen fremder Anbieter online in Echtzeit oder zeitversetzt auf diese Websites übernommen werden.
Die Angebote weiterführender Internetseiten richten sich an Interessenten und Kunden in Österreich. Die Angebote auf diesen weiterführenden Internetseiten richten sich ausdrücklich nicht an Personen in Ländern, die das Vorhalten bzw. den Aufruf der darin eingestellten Inhalte untersagen oder für die Darstellung eine Erlaubnis erfordern, insbesondere nicht an US-Personen im Sinne der Regulation S des US Securities Act 1933 sowie Internet-Nutzer in Großbritannien, Nordirland, Kanada und Japan. Jeder Nutzer ist selbst verantwortlich, sich über etwaige Beschränkungen vor Aufruf der Internetseiten zu informieren und diese einzuhalten.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiens Börsen zeigen sich uneinheitlich
Die asiatischen Indizes finden keine gemeinsame Richtung.