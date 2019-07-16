Press Release: FDA accepts file and accelerates review of Novartis sickle cell disease medicine crizanlizumab (SEG101)

Novartis International AG / FDA accepts file and accelerates review of

-- FDA grants crizanlizumab Priority Review based on Phase II data showing

prevention of vaso-occlusive crises (VOCs) in patients with sickle cell

disease, shortening FDA review to six months from standard ten months

-- Vaso-occlusive crises (also called sickle cell pain crises) are

unpredictable and extremely painful events that can lead to serious

life-threatening complications and death[1]

Basel, July 16, 2019 - Novartis today announced the US Food and Drug

Administration (FDA) accepted the company's Biologics License

Application (BLA) and has granted Priority Review for its

investigational sickle cell medicine crizanlizumab (SEG101). If

FDA-approved, crizanlizumab is expected to represent the first

monoclonal antibody targeting the P-selectin mediated multi-cellular

adhesion in sickle cell disease.

Novartis submitted the application for crizanlizumab for the prevention

of vaso-occlusive crises (VOCs) in patients with sickle cell disease

(SCD) and was granted Breakthrough Therapy designation in December 2018.

VOCs are unpredictable and extremely painful events that can lead to

serious acute and chronic life-threatening complications and death. VOCs

also lead to significant health care utilization. They are the most

common cause of emergency room visits and hospital admissions for SCD

patients, with total medical costs exceeding $1.1 billion annually in

the United States[2].

Priority Review is granted to therapies that the FDA determines have the

potential to provide significant improvements in the treatment,

diagnosis, or prevention of serious conditions. The designation is

intended to shorten the FDA review period to six months from the

standard ten months.

"The FDA's decision to give crizanlizumab priority review reflects the

impact that this medicine could have for the many thousands of US sickle

cell adult patients who experience painful vaso-occlusive crises," said

John Tsai, MD, Head of Global Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer,

Novartis. "We are looking forward to the opportunity, if crizanlizumab

is approved, to reimagine medicine in sickle cell disease for patients

who live with this condition every day of their lives."

The FDA submission is supported by Phase II results from the SUSTAIN

study, which showed that crizanlizumab (5 mg/kg) reduced the median

annual rate of VOCs leading to health care visits by 45.3% compared with

placebo (1.63 vs 2.98, P=0.010) in patients with or without hydroxyurea.

Clinically significant reductions in the frequency of VOCs were observed

among patients regardless of sickle cell disease genotype or hydroxyurea

use.

The study also demonstrated that crizanlizumab (5 mg/kg) showed:

-- A greater than two-fold increase in the percentage of patients who did

not experience any VOCs vs placebo (36% vs 17%, P=0.010)[3]

-- A three-fold longer median time to first VOC vs placebo (4.07 vs 1.38

months, P< 0.001)

-- A 42% reduction in median annual rate of days hospitalized vs placebo

(4.00 vs 6.87 P=0.45)

The most frequently reported adverse reactions (>=10%) in patients

(N=111) treated with 5 mg/kg crizanlizumab were back pain, nausea,

pyrexia, and arthralgia. The majority of adverse reactions were mild to

moderate (Grade 1 or 2). Severe (Grade 3) events were observed for

arthralgia and pyrexia 0.9% [1 case] each. No patients discontinued

treatment due to adverse reactions based on the analysis. In the SUSTAIN

trial, there were no apparent increases in reported overall infections

(53.0% vs 53.2%) or neutropenia (3.1% vs 6.5%) adverse events with

crizanlizumab treatment compared to placebo.

About Sickle Cell Disease

Sickle cell disease is a debilitating inherited genetic blood disorder

that affects the shape of the red blood cells and can make blood cells

and blood vessels stickier than usual[4],[5]. When blood cells stick to

one another, they can form multicellular adhesion clusters in the

bloodstream. These clusters can reduce and block the flow of blood and

oxygen, which can cause damage to the blood vessels and lead to acute

and chronic complications[4],[6]. These blockages also can lead to

painful crises called VOCs, which are considered the clinical hallmark

of the disease and the main reason why patients seek medical care in

hospitals[4]. The average sickle cell patient in the United States is

estimated to face nearly $1 million in total lifetime health care

costs[7].

About crizanlizumab (SEG101)

Crizanlizumab (SEG101) is an investigational humanized monoclonal

antibody blocking P-selectin mediated multicellular adhesion that is in

late-stage development for the prevention of vaso-occlusive crises

(VOCs), also known as pain crises, in patients with sickle cell disease

(SCD). Crizanlizumab binds to a molecule called P-selectin on the

surface of platelets and endothelium in the blood vessels, and has been

shown to inhibit interactions between endothelial cells, platelets, red

blood cells, sickled red blood cells, and leukocytes. P-selectin is one

of the major drivers of the vaso-occlusive process. Our goal is to

deepen understanding of the true impact of VOCs on patients' bodies and

lives and to explore how crizanlizumab can help to achieve more

pain-crisis-free days for patients with SCD[4].

The SUSTAIN clinical study is one of the clinical studies in the SENTRY

clinical trial program for crizanlizumab. Major active trials in the

SENTRY program include:

-- SOLACE-adults (A2202) Phase II study investigating the pharmacological

properties and safety of crizanlizumab in patients with sickle cell

disease aged 16 and above

-- SOLACE-kids (B2201) Phase II study investigating the appropriate dosing,

safety, and efficacy of crizanlizumab in pediatric patients with sickle

cell disease

-- STAND (A2301) Phase III study investigating the efficacy and safety of

crizanlizumab in sickle cell disease patients aged 12 and above

-- SUCCESSOR retrospective cohort study among adult sickle cell disease

patients in the US

