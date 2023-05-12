Press Release: Feintool divests capital goods business

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Feintool is divesting its capital goods business to the German, family-run industrial holding company, CERTINA GROUP. This strategic decision allows the company to concentrate on its core business: the three technological processes of fineblanking, forming, and electrolamination stamping. The entrepreneurial orientation of CERTINA creates optimal conditions for the capital goods business to further expand its leading position.

On 11 May 2023, the CERTINA GROUP signed an acquisition agreement with Feintool International Holding AG for Feintool Technologie AG and its subsidiaries in the USA and China. As part of this transaction Feintool Holding and CERTINA have agreed on close technological collaboration, particularly in the area of hydrogen technologies. Feintool will also retain a strategic minority interest of 15% in Feintool Technologie AG.

As a full-range supplier, Feintool Technologie AG, a capital goods business, offers cost-effective system solutions in fineblanking and forming. With its own mechanical engineering, customer service and sales teams in Lyss (CH), Rapperswil-Jona (CH), Cincinnati (USA), and Shanghai (CN), the business has a strong international presence and is well-positioned to serve customers worldwide with premium press and tool systems. In 2022, the segment contributed around 3% to Group sales, generating sales of CHF 29.3 million and a negative EBIT.

"The sale of the capital goods business enables us to concentrate on and further develop our core competencies in the field of technological processes fineblanking, forming and electrolamination stamping. This includes everything from state-of-the-art tooling solutions across the entire process chain to innovative product solutions for electric motors. With the new owner's industry connections and experience as a sustainable investor, the capital goods business will have excellent development opportunities," explains Torsten Greiner, CEO of the Feintool Group.

"Certina is delighted to welcome Feintool Technology AG and the team as new and esteemed partners of the group. We are convinced that this transaction opens up long-term future prospects for both sides by creating fruitful growth," says Dr. Stefan Brungs, Managing Partner of the CERTINA GROUP.

Adjusted guidance

Due to the sale of the press business, Feintool is adjusting its guidance for continuing operations for the 2023 financial year: Sales will amount to around CHF 850 million. Feintool expects an EBITDA margin of around 10 percent, which corresponds to an EBIT margin of around 3 percent for the full year. Due to the delayed pass-through of higher input and ramp-up costs for future technologies, we expect a slightly stronger second half of 2023.

About Feintool

Feintool is an internationally active technology market leader in the field of fineblanking, formed steel components and stamped electro sheet metal products. Cost-effectiveness, superior quality, and high productivity distinguish these technologies.

As an innovation driver, Feintool continually pushes the boundaries of these technologies and develops intelligent solutions to meet its customers' requirements. Feintool offers high-performance fineblanking systems, innovative tools, and state-of-the-art manufacturing processes for all aspects of high-volume sheet metal applications in the automotive industry and other demanding industrial sectors as well as renewable energies. The processes used support the megatrends of green energy generation, storage, and application.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Switzerland, the company owns 19 production plants and technology centers in Europe, the United States, China, and Japan, ensuring proximity to its customers. Around the globe, about 3,500 employees and over 100 apprentices are at work on new solutions to create key advantages for Feintool customers.

About the CERTINA GROUP

CERTINA is a family-owned industrial holding company with focus on European SMEs in upheaval and special situations such as carve-outs, turnarounds, or unresolved successions. We look back on 25 years of investment experience with over 65 successful acquisitions in various industries.

The CERTINA GROUP currently comprises 21 company platforms across five sectors and with over 3,600 employees generating revenues of more than EUR 850m. Since inception, we have invested according to the principles of sustainability, continuity, and entrepreneurial responsibility.

We follow an operational investment approach and open sustainable perspectives for companies undergoing major transitions in the interest of all stakeholders. Our well experienced teams of managers and experts regularly accompany complex transactions and substantial business transformations e.g., turning integrated businesses units into independent SMEs.

We build on a strong and independent capital base, allowing to individually re-align and sustainably develop our companies at no time constraints. Within transactions our capital and ownership structure provide highly flexible, and pragmatic solutions at maximum transaction security, to all parties involved.

Over two decades internationally renowned corporates have relied on CERTINA as a reliable transaction partner and new "good-home" for their non-core activities.

