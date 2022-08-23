Press Release: Feintool posts strong half-year -2

--------------------------------------------------- ---------------------- ---------------------- ------ ------------------------

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) 14.6 19.2(2) -24.2 -17.6

--------------------------------------------------- ---------------------- ---------------------- ------ ------------------------

Fineblanking Technology segment -3.5 -2.0(3) -72.0 -72.2

--------------------------------------------------- ---------------------- ---------------------- ------ ------------------------

System Parts Europa 15.9 14.7(4) 8.2 17.2

--------------------------------------------------- ---------------------- ---------------------- ------ ------------------------

System Parts USA 3.7 7.2(5) -49.4 -51.1

--------------------------------------------------- ---------------------- ---------------------- ------ ------------------------

System Parts Asien 3.8 2.7 39.3 43.3

--------------------------------------------------- ---------------------- ---------------------- ------ ------------------------

Group result 8.5 13.2 -35.1 -28.9

--------------------------------------------------- ---------------------- ---------------------- ------ ------------------------

Free cash flow -51.5 12.0 529.4

--------------------------------------------------- ---------------------- ---------------------- ------ ------------------------

Orders received from third parties (capital goods)

(Fineblanking Technology segment) 12.6 19.3 -34.9 -34.9

--------------------------------------------------- ---------------------- ---------------------- ------ ------------------------

Order backlog for third parties (capital goods)

(Fineblanking Technology segment) 16.8 10.7 57.7 57.4

--------------------------------------------------- ---------------------- ---------------------- ------ ------------------------

(1 Excluding positive one-off effect in the amount of CHF 10.6 million.)

(2 Excluding positive one-off effect in the amount of CHF 2.4 million.)

(3 Excluding positive one-off effect in the amount of CHF 3.0 million.)

(4 Excluding negative one-off effect in the amount of CHF) (8.3) (million.)

(5 Excluding negative one-off effect in the amount of CHF 7.6 million.)

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Change

in CHF million in CHF million in %

--------------------- --------------- ----------------- ------

Total assets 939.6 684.4 37.3

--------------------- --------------- ----------------- ------

Shareholder's equity 543.9 338.4 60.7

--------------------- --------------- ----------------- ------

Net debt 57.3 120.7 -52.5

--------------------- --------------- ----------------- ------

Employees 3 487 2 478 40.7

--------------------- --------------- ----------------- ------

Trainees 98 89 10.2

--------------------- --------------- ----------------- ------

All the information related to Feintool's results for the first half of 2022 can be found in the 2022 half-year report, which is available online at https://www.feintool.com/en/company/investor-relations/

Feintool International Holding AG

Industriering 8

3250 Lyss

Switzerland

Media spokesperson

Karin Labhart

Telephone +41-32-387-5157

Mobile +41-79-609-2202

karin.labhart@feintool.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=jOipGlbkC09mA9uGiShPbuJDLYFbpFzwWTID4jzD3uFBM_9X2eNU7_xhVCq5jwkU24dl1sm1W22e6Zc_jk2GGEJRtWuUpHg2ak8S8fR5mM80lGC-qrgnzkyjqzKBvfiK https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=oi7jTdGTge7W6z-_KRz5qldeeCwj8hhukKJQWDXKeLWl86pAV2rdYc6sdYRsDDNkVNI3ZuWBF5EK2FmefXEFGg==

www.feintool.com

The press release can be downloaded from the following link:

Press Release (PDF) https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=275eH8oecH9aRU0ah4cIpDn4aDvuWGQD2Bs43_OLdJgxqNfVYWOMEi0MxcG03iKfNAIVWygoHjZCusiDPifVMg7hR_ZFjy5N7N7KpCSsMTGCmKp9PEBt9Ezk3VCIDHMAU7ww5tlSKDHg9xSCNBxKUBVCXuEHrKhbqIovt2M42GTOnuTitrQULelBMM1Qy6mi

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 23, 2022 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)