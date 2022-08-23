|
23.08.2022 07:00:51
Press Release: Feintool posts strong half-year -2-
--------------------------------------------------- ---------------------- ---------------------- ------ ------------------------
Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) 14.6 19.2(2) -24.2 -17.6
--------------------------------------------------- ---------------------- ---------------------- ------ ------------------------
Fineblanking Technology segment -3.5 -2.0(3) -72.0 -72.2
--------------------------------------------------- ---------------------- ---------------------- ------ ------------------------
System Parts Europa 15.9 14.7(4) 8.2 17.2
--------------------------------------------------- ---------------------- ---------------------- ------ ------------------------
System Parts USA 3.7 7.2(5) -49.4 -51.1
--------------------------------------------------- ---------------------- ---------------------- ------ ------------------------
System Parts Asien 3.8 2.7 39.3 43.3
--------------------------------------------------- ---------------------- ---------------------- ------ ------------------------
Group result 8.5 13.2 -35.1 -28.9
--------------------------------------------------- ---------------------- ---------------------- ------ ------------------------
Free cash flow -51.5 12.0 529.4
--------------------------------------------------- ---------------------- ---------------------- ------ ------------------------
Orders received from third parties (capital goods)
(Fineblanking Technology segment) 12.6 19.3 -34.9 -34.9
--------------------------------------------------- ---------------------- ---------------------- ------ ------------------------
Order backlog for third parties (capital goods)
(Fineblanking Technology segment) 16.8 10.7 57.7 57.4
--------------------------------------------------- ---------------------- ---------------------- ------ ------------------------
(1 Excluding positive one-off effect in the amount of CHF 10.6 million.)
(2 Excluding positive one-off effect in the amount of CHF 2.4 million.)
(3 Excluding positive one-off effect in the amount of CHF 3.0 million.)
(4 Excluding negative one-off effect in the amount of CHF) (8.3) (million.)
(5 Excluding negative one-off effect in the amount of CHF 7.6 million.)
June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Change
in CHF million in CHF million in %
--------------------- --------------- ----------------- ------
Total assets 939.6 684.4 37.3
--------------------- --------------- ----------------- ------
Shareholder's equity 543.9 338.4 60.7
--------------------- --------------- ----------------- ------
Net debt 57.3 120.7 -52.5
--------------------- --------------- ----------------- ------
Employees 3 487 2 478 40.7
--------------------- --------------- ----------------- ------
Trainees 98 89 10.2
--------------------- --------------- ----------------- ------
All the information related to Feintool's results for the first half of 2022 can be found in the 2022 half-year report, which is available online at https://www.feintool.com/en/company/investor-relations/
Feintool International Holding AG
Industriering 8
3250 Lyss
Switzerland
Media spokesperson
Karin Labhart
Telephone +41-32-387-5157
Mobile +41-79-609-2202
karin.labhart@feintool.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=jOipGlbkC09mA9uGiShPbuJDLYFbpFzwWTID4jzD3uFBM_9X2eNU7_xhVCq5jwkU24dl1sm1W22e6Zc_jk2GGEJRtWuUpHg2ak8S8fR5mM80lGC-qrgnzkyjqzKBvfiK https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=oi7jTdGTge7W6z-_KRz5qldeeCwj8hhukKJQWDXKeLWl86pAV2rdYc6sdYRsDDNkVNI3ZuWBF5EK2FmefXEFGg==
www.feintool.com
The press release can be downloaded from the following link:
Press Release (PDF) https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=275eH8oecH9aRU0ah4cIpDn4aDvuWGQD2Bs43_OLdJgxqNfVYWOMEi0MxcG03iKfNAIVWygoHjZCusiDPifVMg7hR_ZFjy5N7N7KpCSsMTGCmKp9PEBt9Ezk3VCIDHMAU7ww5tlSKDHg9xSCNBxKUBVCXuEHrKhbqIovt2M42GTOnuTitrQULelBMM1Qy6mi
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 23, 2022 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Feintool International AG (N) (FIH)mehr Nachrichten
|
07:00
|Press Release: Feintool posts strong half-year -2- (Dow Jones)
|
28.04.22
|Press Release: Feintool: Shareholders approve all proposals (Dow Jones)
|
28.04.22
|Press Release: Key terms of the Feintool capital increase (Dow Jones)
|
27.04.22
|Press Release: Clear course: Feintool sets out climate roadmap (Dow Jones)
|
07.12.21
|Press Release: Feintool to accelerate growth through acquisition of Kienle + Spiess (Dow Jones)
|
09.09.21
|Press Release: Strategic cooperation between Feintool and SITEC in China (Dow Jones)
|
24.06.21
|Press Release: Feintool drives sustainable development (Dow Jones)
|
20.04.21
|Press Release: Feintool: Shareholders approve all proposals (Dow Jones)