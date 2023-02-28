Press Release: Feintool: Record number of orders -2

28.02.2023 06:59:42

Press Release: Feintool: Record number of orders

Balance sheet total 915.0 684.4 33.7

-------------------------------------------------------- --------------- --------------- ------ ------------------------

Equity 540.5 338.4 59.7

-------------------------------------------------------- --------------- --------------- ------ ------------------------

Net debt 42.1 120.7 -65.1

-------------------------------------------------------- --------------- --------------- ------ ------------------------

Expected call-offs series parts production

(System Parts segment) 549.8 307.8 78.6 85.7

-------------------------------------------------------- --------------- --------------- ------ ------------------------

Order intake third parties (capital goods)

(Fineblanking Technology

segment) 25.3 37.9 -33.2 -33.0

-------------------------------------------------------- --------------- --------------- ------ ------------------------

Third-party order backlog (capital goods) (Fineblanking

Technology segment) 15.6 16.8 -7.4 -7.2

-------------------------------------------------------- --------------- --------------- ------ ------------------------

Employees 3,390 2,478

-------------------------------------------------------- --------------- --------------- ------ ------------------------

Apprentices 101 89

-------------------------------------------------------- --------------- --------------- ------ ------------------------

1 Excluding negative one-off effects of CHF-6.4 million (PY positive one-off effects in the amount of CHF11.6 million)

2 Excluding negative one-off effects of CHF-6.4 million (previous year CHF- 0.5 million).

3 Excluding negative one-off effects of CHF -4.2 million (previous year in the amount of CHF-12.1 million)

(4 PY excluding positive one-off effects of CHF 7.6 million.)

5 Excluding negative one-off effects of CHF-1.2 million (PY positive one-off effect of CHF3.9 million)

All information on Feintool's 2022 annual results can be found in the 2022 Annual Report, which is available as a PDF at https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=xTjWHNHvZRW4DpJZBDs7SntJWU2FbM84cQo8H3SJYnUJW0Vu4g2HwdK_YUMZnYZjefA_veEKaR-f4Ybwz3w_4w4tO2j4779zGaz0RVB0ETal6u4GvmmB29ANWM5AByVtcs5i5Rlz6WLmceXra3LyyKRdfXzptGhyTIXmecolVDkx_NuGkT6Id55atrMStUY8 https://www.feintool.com/en/company/investor-relations/.

Feintool International Holding AG

Industriering 8

3250 Lyss

Switzerland

Media spokesperson

Karin Labhart

Phone +41 32 387 51 57

Mobile +41 79 609 22 02

karin.labhart@feintool.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=ClQxeB6TNDO7RVIPVPFCd72YJjXJ5kWKtvgXpvROaNILM0_VB4uqAz_jrf-ujgAAk4V8_S7mbBFGn96cfvC1chE7TIOYeclOcMtTaxNzEK_cpbME1DA009c8OjBQDLZ- https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=_RsLSVCKlySgRvz482GrScXcoruKMRrL9OawyAva-VeGskWLUIbrhB9vDxCAyhX5rZBzFH4HyTeQxpgNKBJlqA==

www.feintool.com

The press release can be downloaded from the following link:

Press Release (PDF) https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=sdrklyVMmjNMXqUWvcbnle3A_Q1brLKkXBLgkklj4CmV_fZmhIEzVZjQBODecovEdd1H8DlpxO4FzIHXZQDp-Rd_IaAjO4gIx9qWkgpA88A0Ozg0Weg7UHACKmb5CWzghoXANEqbTsVIuNCPc4n9SMI7tCNmbDhvJ6cdw6Qj2XDcGdA8jol7V-g3-QTwcdiz

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 28, 2023 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

