|
28.02.2023 06:59:42
Press Release: Feintool: Record number of orders -2-
Balance sheet total 915.0 684.4 33.7
-------------------------------------------------------- --------------- --------------- ------ ------------------------
Equity 540.5 338.4 59.7
-------------------------------------------------------- --------------- --------------- ------ ------------------------
Net debt 42.1 120.7 -65.1
-------------------------------------------------------- --------------- --------------- ------ ------------------------
Expected call-offs series parts production
(System Parts segment) 549.8 307.8 78.6 85.7
-------------------------------------------------------- --------------- --------------- ------ ------------------------
Order intake third parties (capital goods)
(Fineblanking Technology
segment) 25.3 37.9 -33.2 -33.0
-------------------------------------------------------- --------------- --------------- ------ ------------------------
Third-party order backlog (capital goods) (Fineblanking
Technology segment) 15.6 16.8 -7.4 -7.2
-------------------------------------------------------- --------------- --------------- ------ ------------------------
Employees 3,390 2,478
-------------------------------------------------------- --------------- --------------- ------ ------------------------
Apprentices 101 89
-------------------------------------------------------- --------------- --------------- ------ ------------------------
1 Excluding negative one-off effects of CHF-6.4 million (PY positive one-off effects in the amount of CHF11.6 million)
2 Excluding negative one-off effects of CHF-6.4 million (previous year CHF- 0.5 million).
3 Excluding negative one-off effects of CHF -4.2 million (previous year in the amount of CHF-12.1 million)
(4 PY excluding positive one-off effects of CHF 7.6 million.)
5 Excluding negative one-off effects of CHF-1.2 million (PY positive one-off effect of CHF3.9 million)
All information on Feintool's 2022 annual results can be found in the 2022 Annual Report, which is available as a PDF at https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=xTjWHNHvZRW4DpJZBDs7SntJWU2FbM84cQo8H3SJYnUJW0Vu4g2HwdK_YUMZnYZjefA_veEKaR-f4Ybwz3w_4w4tO2j4779zGaz0RVB0ETal6u4GvmmB29ANWM5AByVtcs5i5Rlz6WLmceXra3LyyKRdfXzptGhyTIXmecolVDkx_NuGkT6Id55atrMStUY8 https://www.feintool.com/en/company/investor-relations/.
Feintool International Holding AG
Industriering 8
3250 Lyss
Switzerland
Media spokesperson
Karin Labhart
Phone +41 32 387 51 57
Mobile +41 79 609 22 02
karin.labhart@feintool.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=ClQxeB6TNDO7RVIPVPFCd72YJjXJ5kWKtvgXpvROaNILM0_VB4uqAz_jrf-ujgAAk4V8_S7mbBFGn96cfvC1chE7TIOYeclOcMtTaxNzEK_cpbME1DA009c8OjBQDLZ- https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=_RsLSVCKlySgRvz482GrScXcoruKMRrL9OawyAva-VeGskWLUIbrhB9vDxCAyhX5rZBzFH4HyTeQxpgNKBJlqA==
www.feintool.com
The press release can be downloaded from the following link:
Press Release (PDF) https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=sdrklyVMmjNMXqUWvcbnle3A_Q1brLKkXBLgkklj4CmV_fZmhIEzVZjQBODecovEdd1H8DlpxO4FzIHXZQDp-Rd_IaAjO4gIx9qWkgpA88A0Ozg0Weg7UHACKmb5CWzghoXANEqbTsVIuNCPc4n9SMI7tCNmbDhvJ6cdw6Qj2XDcGdA8jol7V-g3-QTwcdiz
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
February 28, 2023 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Feintool International AG (N) (FIH)mehr Nachrichten
|
06:59
|Press Release: Feintool: Record number of orders -2- (Dow Jones)
|
29.11.22
|Press Release: Feintool wins major contract with European automobile electric main drive manufacturer (Dow Jones)
|
23.08.22
|Press Release: Feintool posts strong half-year -2- (Dow Jones)
|
28.04.22
|Press Release: Feintool: Shareholders approve all proposals (Dow Jones)
|
28.04.22
|Press Release: Key terms of the Feintool capital increase (Dow Jones)
|
27.04.22
|Press Release: Clear course: Feintool sets out climate roadmap (Dow Jones)
|
07.12.21
|Press Release: Feintool to accelerate growth through acquisition of Kienle + Spiess (Dow Jones)
|
09.09.21
|Press Release: Strategic cooperation between Feintool and SITEC in China (Dow Jones)
Analysen zu Feintool International AG (N) (FIH)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Feintool International AG (N) (FIH)
|61,50
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen beenden Handel auf rotem Terrain -- ATX beendet Handel in Gewinnzone -- DAX letztendlich knapp im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt fassten im Handelsverlauf Mut. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt war die Stimmung verhalten. In den USA wagten sich die Anleger am Dienstag nicht so ganz aus der Reserve. Mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen präsentierten sich die Aktienmärkte in Fernost.