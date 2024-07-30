PRESS RELEASE:FIRST-QUARTER 2024/25 SALES: €32.3 MILLION

Press release

Lesquin, 30 July 2024, 6 p.m. CEST

FIRST-QUARTER 2024/25 SALES: €32.3 MILLION

CONFIRMATION OF FULL-YEAR 2024/25 GROWTH TARGETS

NACON (ISIN FR0013482791) today publishes its consolidated sales for the first quarter of its 2024/25 financial year (period from 1 April 2024 to 31 March 2025).

IFRS – € MILLION 2024/25



2023/24(1)



Change



Sales (unaudited) First quarter (April-June) 32.3 35.5 -9.0% Gaming 17.8 24.4 -27.1% of which: Catalogue 3.8 12.6 -69.4% Back Catalogue 14.0 11.8 +17.9% Accessories 13.3 10.4 +27.5% Other(2) 1.1 0.6 +93.0%

(1) Adjusted by €3 million for the partial disposal of Gollum.

(2) Mobile and Audio sales

Strong momentum in the Back Catalogue and Accessories businesses

Gaming sales totalled €17.8 million in the first quarter of 2024/25.

Catalogue sales (new games) amounted to €3.8 million. Those figures reflect the impact of the following factors:

A high base for comparison, since the first quarter of 2023/24 saw the release of The Lord of the Rings Gollum TM , TT Isle of Man Ride on Edge 3 TM and Ravenswatch TM on early access.

and on early access. Some new games were released in the first quarter of 2024/25: Crown WarsTM: The Black Prince in May and Tour de France 2024TM / Pro Cycling Manager in June.

The Group expects growth in the Gaming business to resume in the second quarter, with several major new games scheduled for release in September and October.

Back Catalogue sales (games released in previous years) were strong again at €14.0 million. They were supported by the large number of games released in 2023/24 and particularly Robocop: Rogue CityTM and other hits such as Taxi LifeTM and Welcome to ParadizeTM.

Accessories: sales of RIG 600 PRO headsets and REVOLUTION 5 PRO controllers were particularly strong in the United States and Australia. As a result, Accessories sales rose 27.5% to €13.3 million.

Positive outlook for the coming months

GAMING : Busy release schedule

NACON will release a large number of games in the second quarter of 2024/25, including Tiebreak: Official game of the ATP and WTA on 22 August, Test Drive Unlimited: Solar CrownTM on 12 September (which has broken NACON’s previous record in terms of preorders) and Greedfall II: The Dying World on early access.

The 2024/25 line-up will therefore be impressive, with around 15 games in total slated for release during the period including Terminator: SurvivorsTM and Endurance, but also Ravenswatch, which is already out on early access for PC, Rugby25, MXGP: The Official Motocross Videogame, Ambulance Life, and Hell is Us.

ACCESSORIES : The Accessories business should remain buoyant, driven by growth in the installed base of consoles and the release of innovative new products in the third quarter of the financial year.

With the creation of the REVOSIM by Nacon brand and the launch of new premium products (REVOSIM steering wheel, RIG 900 headset, etc.), in a few months’ time NACON will be the only company in the world to offer a comprehensive range of games and accessories for motor racing fans.

In 2024/25, because of the expected momentum in its two business areas, NACON is confident that it will continue to generate growth, accompanied by a further increase in operating income.

The success of the July 2024 capital increase has strengthened NACON’s financial position and given it new resources with which to develop its Gaming pipeline.

Next event:

Publication of second quarter 2024/25 sales on 28 October 2024 after the market close





