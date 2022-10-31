Press release: Fitch affirms Leonteq's investment grade rating with positive outlook

Leonteq AG / Key word(s): Rating

Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) announced today that Fitch affirmed Leonteqs investment grade rating at BBB- with a positive outlook.

The rating agency Fitch Ratings Ltd. has affirmed the long-term issuer default rating (IDR) of BBB- for Leonteq AG, Leonteq Securities AG and Leonteq Securities AG (Guernsey Branch) with a positive outlook.

According to Fitch, the affirmation of the long-term IDRs assigned to Leonteq reflect its adequate capitalisation and growing capital base, sound risk management, solid liquidity management, moderate and well-managed credit risk exposure, relatively resilient earnings base and its sophisticated and scalable structured products issuance platform.

The positive outlook reflects Fitchs view that Leonteq remains on track to meet Fitchs previously defined upgrade triggers over the outlook time horizon including increasing operational scale and further improving business diversification, increasing its balance sheet-light revenue base and further strengthening the groups capitalisation.

This press release provides excerpts from the Fitch rating action commentary published today. The full commentary can be accessed here: www.fitchratings.com

Leonteq is a Swiss fintech company with a leading marketplace for structured investment solutions. Based on proprietary modern technology, the company offers derivative investment products and services and predominantly covers the capital protection, yield enhancement and participation product classes. Leonteq acts as both a direct issuer of its own products and as a partner to other financial institutions. Leonteq further enables life insurance companies and banks to produce capital-efficient, unit-linked pension products with guarantees. The company has offices and subsidiaries in 13 countries, through which it serves over 50 markets. Leonteq AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: LEON). www.leonteq.com

