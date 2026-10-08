Mobimo Aktie
WKN: 930290 / ISIN: CH0011108872
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08.10.2026 07:00:04
Press release: Ground-breaking ceremony for 122 apartments in the Nordbau
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Mobimo Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous
Press release
Ground-breaking ceremony for 122 apartments in the Nordbau
Lucerne/Aarau, 8 October 2026 – Mobimo, together with representatives of the local government and other project partners, held a ground-breaking ceremony for the final expansion phase of the Aeschbachquartier in Aarau. The conversion of the former Rockwell production building will add another urban component to the site.
Following the recent completion of the Hofhaus and Hallenhaus and their occupation, a milestone can now also be celebrated in the adjacent construction area of the Nordbau. Representatives of the city of Aarau and numerous other project partners attended the ground-breaking ceremony for the conversion and extension.
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End of Media Release
2412130 08.10.2026 CET/CEST
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