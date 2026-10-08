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08.10.2026 07:00:04

Press release: Ground-breaking ceremony for 122 apartments in the Nordbau

Mobimo Holding AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous
Press release: Ground-breaking ceremony for 122 apartments in the Nordbau

08.10.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Press release 

 

Ground-breaking ceremony for 122 apartments in the Nordbau

 

Lucerne/Aarau, 8 October 2026 – Mobimo, together with representatives of the local government and other project partners, held a ground-breaking ceremony for the final expansion phase of the Aeschbachquartier in Aarau. The conversion of the former Rockwell production building will add another urban component to the site.
 

Following the recent completion of the Hofhaus and Hallenhaus and their occupation, a milestone can now also be celebrated in the adjacent construction area of the Nordbau. Representatives of the city of Aarau and numerous other project partners attended the ground-breaking ceremony for the conversion and extension.


Based on plans by Schneider & Schneider Architekten, Aarau, Mobimo is building a total of 122 rental apartments of various sizes and designs, as well as an additional area for commercial use on the ground floor. The homes range from compact apartments for individuals to larger apartments for families. This diversity is intended to create a range of housing options that meet the varying needs of different generations and circumstances, while optimally complementing the existing offering in the Aeschbachquartier.


The Nordbau combines the industrial history of the site with contemporary living. Parts of the existing building will be retained and integrated into the new development. This not only visibly preserves the site’s past and creates new living space but also saves a significant amount of grey energy. This sustainable character will remain in place once the buildings go into operation. The Nordbau is being built in accordance with the Minergie ECO standard. Photovoltaic installations on the roof surfaces and district heating ensure a resource-efficient and forward-looking energy supply. The project is complemented by outdoor spaces in harmony with nature, with native plant species as well as new footpaths and bicycle routes.


Completion and occupation of the rental apartments are scheduled for the second half of 2028. Letting activities will therefore begin in early 2028.

 

If you have any queries, please contact:
Anthony Welbergen, Head of Corporate Communication
medien@mobimo.ch
+41 44 397 11 86

 

About Mobimo
With a broadly diversified real estate portfolio that has a total value of approximately CHF 4.3 billion, Mobimo Holding AG (www.mobimo.ch) is one of the leading real estate companies in Switzerland. Its portfolio comprises residential and commercial properties, along with development properties both for the company's own portfolio and for third parties. The properties are in first-class locations in German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland. The buildings are characterised by balanced diversification and diligent management. Mobimo uses its development projects to strengthen its income base and boost the intrinsic value of its portfolio. The company also creates investment opportunities for third parties through its development services. Mobimo has around 180 employees.


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

2412130  08.10.2026 CET/CEST

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