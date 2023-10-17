Press Release - Kering Beauté completes the acquisition of Creed_17 10 2023

October 17, 2023

KERING BEAUTÉ COMPLETES THE ACQUISITION OF CREED

Kering Beauté announced today that it has completed the acquisition of the high-end luxury fragrance House Creed, in accordance with the terms disclosed on June 26th, 2023 and following clearance from the antitrust authorities. Creed will be consolidated in Kering accounts starting from November 1st, 2023.

