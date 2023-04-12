12.04.2023 17:00:05

Press Release: KPN AGM approves all agenda items

Royal KPN N.V.
Press Release: KPN AGM approves all agenda items

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

KPN AGM approves all agenda items

 

Today, Royal KPN N.V.'s ("KPN") Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") granted the requested approvals on all items on the agenda.

The agenda included a resolution to declare a total dividend over the fiscal year 2022 of 14.3 cents per ordinary share. As a result, a final dividend of 9.5 cents per ordinary share will be paid in cash, net of 15% dividend withholding tax, on 19 April 2023. As of 14 April 2023, the shares trade
ex-dividend.

Furthermore, the AGM decided to reappoint Ms Jolande Sap and appoint Mr Ben Noteboom,
Mr Frank Heemskerk and Mr Herman Dijkhuizen as members of the Supervisory Board.

Detailed information about the approved resolutions and other agenda items, is now available on the KPN website (ir.kpn.com).

 

For more information:
KPN Royal Dutch Telecom
Investor Relations
Wilhelminakade 123
3072 AP Rotterdam
E-mail: ir@kpn.com

 


