|
21.09.2022 08:00:03
Press release: KPN announces results of its Tender Offer
|
Royal KPN N.V.
KPN announces results of its Tender Offer
Introduction
Today, Koninklijke KPN N.V. (KPN) announces the final results of its invitation to holders of the outstanding USD 600,000,000 Capital Securities due October 2073 (the Securities) to tender some or all of their Securities for purchase by KPN for cash, launched on 13 September 2022 (the Offer). The Offer was made on the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the Offer to Purchase, dated 13 September 2022 (the Offer to Purchase) and expired at 5:00 p.m. (New York Time) on 20 September 2022.
Final results and settlement
KPN was offered and has accepted a principal amount of USD 454.4 million for purchase.
Settlement of the Offer and payment of the Purchase Price in respect of the Securities accepted for purchase is expected to take place on 22 September 2022. The total consideration is USD 475.7 million including accrued interest of USD 15.4 million. KPN finances the Offer from available liquidity resources.
Securities that have not been tendered for purchase pursuant to the Offer will remain outstanding.
Credit Suisse acted as Structuring Adviser and, together with Barclays, Rabobank, Santander and UniCredit, as Dealer Managers on the Offer. Kroll Issuer Services Limited has been appointed as Tender Agent.
Offer and distribution restrictions
This announcement does not constitute an invitation to participate in the Offer. The distribution of this announcement and/or the Offer to Purchase in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement and/or the Offer to Purchase come(s) are required by KPN, the Dealer Managers and the Tender Agent to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.
Market Abuse Regulation
This announcement is released by KPN and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), encompassing information relating to the Offer described above.
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
1446763 21-Sep-2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu KPNmehr Nachrichten
|
21.09.22
|Press release: KPN announces results of its Tender Offer (EQS Group)
|
21.09.22
|Royal KPN N.V. : Press release: KPN announces results of its Tender Offer (Investegate)
|
13.09.22
|Press release: KPN successfully issues a 500m Green Hybrid Bond (EQS Group)
|
13.09.22
|Press release: KPN Announces Any and All Debt Tender Offer (EQS Group)
|
13.09.22
|Royal KPN N.V. : Press release: KPN Announces Any and All Debt Tender Offer (Investegate)
|
26.08.22
|Press Release: KPNs new and improved wholesale offer effective immediately (EQS Group)
|
26.08.22
|Royal KPN N.V. : Press Release: KPN’s new and improved wholesale offer effective immediately (Investegate)
|
12.08.22
|Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: KPN completes 300m share buyback (EQS Group)
Analysen zu KPNmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|KPN
|2,93
|-0,20%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Zinserhöhung durch Fed: ATX und DAX bleiben in der Verlustzone -- Dow Jones vor stabilem Start -- Asiens Märkte schließen im Minus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Donnerstag leichter. Die Wall Street wird vorbörslich nahe der Nulllinie taxiert. Die größten Märkten in Fernost beendeten den Donnerstagshandel mit Verlusten.