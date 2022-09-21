Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
21.09.2022 08:00:03

Press release: KPN announces results of its Tender Offer

Royal KPN N.V.
Press release: KPN announces results of its Tender Offer

21-Sep-2022 / 08:00 CET/CEST

 

KPN announces results of its Tender Offer

 

Introduction

Today, Koninklijke KPN N.V. (KPN) announces the final results of its invitation to holders of the outstanding USD 600,000,000 Capital Securities due October 2073 (the Securities) to tender some or all of their Securities for purchase by KPN for cash, launched on 13 September 2022 (the Offer). The Offer was made on the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the Offer to Purchase, dated 13 September 2022 (the Offer to Purchase) and expired at 5:00 p.m. (New York Time) on 20 September 2022.

 

Final results and settlement

KPN was offered and has accepted a principal amount of USD 454.4 million for purchase.

Settlement of the Offer and payment of the Purchase Price in respect of the Securities accepted for purchase is expected to take place on 22 September 2022. The total consideration is USD 475.7 million including accrued interest of USD 15.4 million. KPN finances the Offer from available liquidity resources.

Securities that have not been tendered for purchase pursuant to the Offer will remain outstanding.

Credit Suisse acted as Structuring Adviser and, together with Barclays, Rabobank, Santander and UniCredit, as Dealer Managers on the Offer. Kroll Issuer Services Limited has been appointed as Tender Agent.  

 

Offer and distribution restrictions

This announcement does not constitute an invitation to participate in the Offer. The distribution of this announcement and/or the Offer to Purchase in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement and/or the Offer to Purchase come(s) are required by KPN, the Dealer Managers and the Tender Agent to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.

Market Abuse Regulation

This announcement is released by KPN and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), encompassing information relating to the Offer described above.


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1446763  21-Sep-2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1446763&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu KPNmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu KPNmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

KPN 2,93 -0,20% KPN

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Zinserhöhung durch Fed: ATX und DAX bleiben in der Verlustzone -- Dow Jones vor stabilem Start -- Asiens Märkte schließen im Minus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Donnerstag leichter. Die Wall Street wird vorbörslich nahe der Nulllinie taxiert. Die größten Märkten in Fernost beendeten den Donnerstagshandel mit Verlusten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen