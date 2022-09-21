Royal KPN N.V.

Press release: KPN announces results of its Tender Offer



21-Sep-2022





KPN announces results of its Tender Offer

Introduction

Today, Koninklijke KPN N.V. (KPN) announces the final results of its invitation to holders of the outstanding USD 600,000,000 Capital Securities due October 2073 (the Securities) to tender some or all of their Securities for purchase by KPN for cash, launched on 13 September 2022 (the Offer). The Offer was made on the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the Offer to Purchase, dated 13 September 2022 (the Offer to Purchase) and expired at 5:00 p.m. (New York Time) on 20 September 2022.

Final results and settlement

KPN was offered and has accepted a principal amount of USD 454.4 million for purchase.

Settlement of the Offer and payment of the Purchase Price in respect of the Securities accepted for purchase is expected to take place on 22 September 2022. The total consideration is USD 475.7 million including accrued interest of USD 15.4 million. KPN finances the Offer from available liquidity resources.

Securities that have not been tendered for purchase pursuant to the Offer will remain outstanding.

Credit Suisse acted as Structuring Adviser and, together with Barclays, Rabobank, Santander and UniCredit, as Dealer Managers on the Offer. Kroll Issuer Services Limited has been appointed as Tender Agent.

