19.04.2023 08:30:05

Press Release: KPN calls EGM to appoint members to the Supervisory Board and Board of Management

Royal KPN N.V.
19-Apr-2023 / 08:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

KPN calls EGM to appoint members to the Supervisory Board and Board of Management

 

Today, Royal KPN N.V. ("KPN") has published the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ("EGM"), to be held at KPN's headquarters in Rotterdam on Wednesday 31 May 2023. Shareholders may attend the meeting in person or interact virtually and raise live questions. It will also be possible to follow the meeting through a livestream at ir.kpn.com.

The meeting is scheduled to appoint Ms Marga de Jager to the Supervisory Board of KPN. On 3 April 2023, KPN announced its intention to appoint Ms De Jager to succeed Ms Chantal Vergouw who will step down as member of the Supervisory Board.

During this EGM, the Supervisory Board will also inform shareholders about the intended appointments of Ms Vergouw as the new Chief Business Market (B2B) and Mr Wouter Stammeijer as the new Chief Technology & Digital Officer (TDO) to KPNs Board of Management, as communicated through a press release on 27 March 2023.

The full agenda of the EGM and the accompanying documentation are now available on the KPN website (ir.kpn.com).

 

 

